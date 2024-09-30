Turkish Vessel of Compassion Departs with 3,000 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies Bound for Somalia

At a heartfelt farewell ceremony, AFAD’s chief Okay Memis shared that since 2016, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s guidance, over 60,000 tons of aid have been sent to East Africa from Türkiye, a region often battered by natural calamities like drought, famine, floods, and cyclones.

Memis underscored Türkiye’s unwavering dedication to assisting those in need, both domestically and internationally, shining a light on the invaluable efforts of non-profits and generous individuals.

Post-speeches, a vessel brimming with 130,000 food parcels, hygiene products, clothing, and shelter materials, embarked on its journey to Mogadishu port.

The ceremony saw the presence of Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan, Turkish Red Crescent Vice President Ramazan Saygili, AFAD Provincial Director Cenk Yıldız, and several other dignitaries.

*By Gizem Nisa Cebi, reporting from Istanbul*

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring