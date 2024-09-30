Netanyahu Cautions Iran: No Area Lies Outside Israel’s Access

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently issued a stark warning to Iran, asserting that there is nowhere in the Middle East that Israel cannot reach, especially in light of a series of air strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

In a video message delivered in English, Netanyahu directly addressed the Iranian populace, cautioning them that their government is steering them “closer to the abyss.” He emphasized, “There is no corner in the Middle East Israel cannot access,” further stressing that the Iranian regime is dragging the entire region into “greater darkness and conflict.”

“Don’t allow a handful of theocratic leaders to crush your aspirations and dreams,” Netanyahu urged, highlighting the urgent need for the Iranian citizens to recognize the implications of their government’s actions.

Expressing a vision for the future, Netanyahu said, “I look forward to the day when Iran is liberated; that day will arrive much sooner than many anticipate.” He voiced his belief that, “After that moment, everything will transform. Both our nations, Israel and Iran, will experience a peaceful coexistence, allowing Iran to flourish as never before.”

The message resonated strongly as Netanyahu underscored his support for the Iranian people amidst the ongoing turmoil. “The people of Iran should know – Israel stands with you,” he added, echoing his commitment to a brighter future.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah promised to continue its fight against Israel following the death of their leader, who was killed in a significant wave of Israeli air strikes that had a devastating impact on the group.

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, stated in a televised speech that they would appoint a new head to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, who held a revered status among his followers, “at the earliest opportunity.” He reiterated that Hezbollah would prepare for any ground assault by Israel, even amidst the chaos unleashed by the ongoing bombardments that had already claimed many of its senior leaders.

The tension escalated significantly after Hezbollah initiated low-level cross-border assaults on Israeli forces right after Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, propelling the region into a full-scale war.

Smoke was seen billowing from targeted areas following Israeli air strikes on a village near Tyre in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military this month signaled a strategic pivot from Gaza, looking to establish control along its northern border with Lebanon, aiming to facilitate the return of Israelis displaced since the October violence.

However, ground operations remain under discussion as Israel has not ruled out further military incursions.

The ongoing strikes in Lebanon have resulted in hundreds of casualties, displacing countless others and filling the region with dread as the specter of further violence looms large. Qassem declared that Hezbollah would persist in “confronting the Israeli enemy in support of Gaza and Palestine, in defense of Lebanon and in retaliation for the murders of civilians.” He asserted, “We stand ready for any scenario, prepared if Israel decides on a land invasion,” demonstrating the group’s unyielding resolve.

Israeli strikes have primarily targeted key Hezbollah strongholds in eastern and southern Lebanon, as well as areas surrounding Beirut, their operational heartland. Footage from the scene showed the remnants of a building devastated by a drone strike in the Kola neighborhood of Beirut, where a Palestinian group alleged that three of its members were killed. The strike, which marked a rare attack in downtown Beirut, unsettled residents. Mohammed al-Hoss, a 41-year-old local, remarked, “the kids were in shock” after his home sustained damage.

“While we stand with Gaza and the Palestinian cause, our nation is not equipped to handle a war,” he lamented, reflecting the sentiments of many in Lebanon who feel overwhelmed by the unfolding crisis. “Our country is in dire straits. Once they’ve finished Gaza, they’ll come for Lebanon next.” The Lebanese health ministry reported four fatalities and additional injuries from this incident, while Israel has yet to release any statements regarding it.

In a grim update, Palestinian Islamist faction Hamas later revealed that its leader in Lebanon had been killed along with his family during another strike on the Al-Bass refugee camp located in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military confirmed this targeted strike as part of its operations.

Casualty reports have been harrowing, with the Lebanese health ministry indicating at least 105 deaths from Israeli strikes over the past day alone. Since mid-September, Health Minister Firass Abiad noted that 1,030 individuals, including 87 children, have lost their lives. The UN refugee agency’s head, Filippo Grandi, reported that over 200,000 people have been internally displaced within Lebanon, while more than 100,000 sought refuge in neighboring Syria. Prime Minister Najib Mikati observed this could evoke the largest displacement of people in Lebanon’s history, with estimates reaching nearly one million uprooted individuals.

As hostilities in Lebanon persist, fears of a wider conflict across the region are escalating. The Israeli army claimed successful interception of a suspicious aerial target breaching its territory from Lebanon. Moreover, airstrikes on Yemen targeted Iran-affiliated Houthi positions, reportedly resulting in several casualties on the ground.

Israel’s military actions are prominently focused on dismantling Hezbollah’s command and operational capabilities. The group has confirmed the loss of Nabil Qaouq, a member of its central council, to Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. In response to these losses, Lebanon has entered a three-day period of national mourning for Nasrallah, marking the grievous toll of ongoing events.

Iran’s reaction to Nasrallah’s death suggested that it could signal Israel’s “destruction.” Still, the foreign ministry assured that no military forces would be deployed to counter Israeli incursions.

Global leaders have begun rallying for a de-escalation of tensions. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, after meeting with Lebanon’s prime minister in Beirut, expressed his country’s call for an “immediate end” to the airstrike campaign. This visit marks a significant moment, being the first high-ranking foreign diplomat to arrive in Lebanon since the intensification of Israeli operations.

President Joe Biden has also emphasized the necessity to avert a broader conflict, with ongoing efforts to navigate these complex geopolitical dynamics. Meanwhile, in Gaza, reports indicated a notable decline in airstrikes following Nasrallah’s assassination.

The repercussions of Hamas’s unforeseen assault on Israel on October 7 led to the death of approximately 1,205 individuals, mainly civilians, as per reports from various agencies. Among the 251 hostages captured during this tumultuous period, around 97 are still held captive in Gaza; the Israeli military has reported that 33 hostages have died while in captivity.

In the retaliatory measures that followed, Israel’s offensive has resulted in a staggering toll, claiming the lives of at least 41,615 individuals in Gaza, predominantly civilians, according to officials from the Hamas-governed territory. The United Nations has deemed these figures credible and reliable.





