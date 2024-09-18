Turkish National Held for Misconduct in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Banadir regional court in Mogadishu has detained a Turkish citizen following allegations of mistreatment towards Somali workers employed by his family’s enterprise, according to official reports.

Ertugrul Karaferiyeli faces charges from the Attorney General’s office for misusing his authority within a company abroad, blatantly disregarding labor laws that ensure humane treatment of employees.

The individual is affiliated with Favori LLC and Company, the entity overseeing Aden Adde International Airport’s management in the capital city. Allegations against him include treating Somali-origin staff with disdain.

Beyond the accusations of poor treatment, Karaferiyeli is alleged to have engaged in conduct that breaches both workplace norms and ethical guidelines. He awaits trial, where a conviction may lead to severe penalties, such as deportation.

In a formal statement, the Attorney General’s office highlighted the case’s gravity, asserting that the government upholds labor rights impartially. “After assessing the presented preliminary evidence, the court has mandated the provisional detention of the defendant,” the statement declared.

Karaferiyeli’s arrest happens against a backdrop of increasing apprehension about Turkish firms’ behavior in managing pivotal infrastructure in Somalia. Turkey plays a crucial role as a development and security ally to this Horn of Africa nation.

The Turkish government actively engages in humanitarian efforts and provides elite troop training to combat the Al-Shabaab group in Somalia.

AXADLETM