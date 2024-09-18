Westerville School Board Set to Appoint First Somali Muslim Woman to Fill Vacant Seat

Liban remarked, “Our school board members invest countless hours to deliver top-notch education for our students. As a mother and leader in central Ohio’s immigrant community, I’m eager to back this mission and address the needs of every student, particularly those underserved and part of our growing population.”

Liban helms Somali Community Link, a nonprofit in Columbus aimed at aiding immigrants and refugees. She’s also a consultant at Immigro Consulting, a board member for Our Helpers, and a POWER commissioner with the John Glenn College of Public Affairs’ POWER Initiative.

Board President Kristy Meyer expressed enthusiasm about Liban joining the board, citing her valuable experience in policy and her work with immigrant and refugee communities.

“She is trailblazing as the first Somali Muslim woman to join the Westerville City Schools Board of Education,” Meyer stated. “With a significant Somali population in our district, her presence ensures broader community representation on the board.”

The district announced plans to appoint and swear in Liban at the Sept. 23 board meeting. Following her appointment, she will complete the remainder of Nestor-Baker’s term, slated to end on Dec. 31, 2025.