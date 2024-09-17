Turkey to Send Frigates to Protect Energy Exploration Vessel in Somalia

The Turkish seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, is ushered by Turkish naval ships in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya on 10 August 2020. (Courtesy of Turkish Defence Ministry)

Turkey has strategic plans to dispatch frigates to Somali waters to safeguard a Turkish energy research vessel, according to sources privy to the matter, shared with Middle East Eye.

A pact inked earlier this year between Turkey and Somalia grants Ankara the authority to shield Somali waters from external threats and permits the exploration and drilling of energy resources within Somalia’s exclusive economic zone.

Last week, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar revealed to local media outlets that Turkish Petroleum holds a license for three regions in Somali waters, each spanning about 5,000 square kilometers. Bayraktar highlighted that Oruc Reis is set to execute an unprecedented 3D seismic survey in these zones.

Furthermore, Bayraktar mentioned that Turkish naval forces will be on guard. According to insiders briefed on the matter, Ankara is considering the deployment of two frigates and additional support vessels to secure the area.

Tunc Demirtas, an African affairs analyst at the Seta think tank, underscored the meticulous measures taken by Ankara to protect the ship, given the open-ocean environment.

“This marks the maiden voyage of a Turkish research vessel in the open ocean,” Demirtas informed Middle East Eye. “Protection from pirate threats and potential land-based dangers is paramount.”

‘Production sharing’ oil deal

In recent years, Ankara has conducted operations in the Eastern Mediterranean amidst Greek pushback and thwarting attempts. However, the Gulf of Aden and the waters around Somalia present novel hurdles for drilling activities.

Bayraktar further noted that preliminary data suggests a high potential for oil discoveries in the designated areas. The research vessel is expected to set sail in October.

Should significant oil reserves be found off Somalia’s coast, Bayraktar explained that there will be a “production-sharing agreement” with the Somali state.

“After ensuring they receive their due rights, the oil can be sold globally,” he stated. “We can refine it domestically, enabling rapid commercialization and economic integration.”

Back in February, Turkey and Somalia signed a defence and economic cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing Somalia’s maritime defense and establishing a naval force for the African nation.

The concealed agreement reportedly responded to Ethiopia’s January accord with North Western State of Somalia, granting Addis Ababa the rights to erect a military port there.

Two rounds of negotiations hosted by Turkey earlier this year, seeking to mediate between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa, bore no fruit.

In March, Turkey and Somalia finalized an oil and gas exploration agreement, authorizing Turkish government operations in Somali offshore fields.