The Optimal Cheesecake Factory Choices for Weight Loss

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrated for its decadent array of cheesecakes and an extensive menu that covers everything from ‘glamburgers’ to cheesy pasta dishes. The restaurant chain is also not shy about portion sizes. Because of this, it can feel intimidating to “treat yourself” to a yummy meal that falls within your dietary parameters. Don’t worry because we have the best Cheesecake Factory order for weight loss; it’s bursting with flavor and won’t break the calorie bank.

The keys to successfully navigating the Cheesecake Factory menu are practicing portion control (ie, sharing larger dishes), asking for sauces and condiments on the side, adding non-starchy vegetables, and reading nutritional profiles. That way, you can enjoy the Cheesecake Factory experience without deviating from your weight loss goals.

The Healthiest Cheesecake Factory Breakfast is packed with protein and vegetables

Nutrition (per serving):

Calories: 725

Fat: 40 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium: 815 mg

Carbohydrates: 69 g (Fiber: 10 g, sugar: 8 g)

Protein: 25 g

If you eat breakfast at The Cheesecake Factory, Sarah Keathley MS, RD, LDfrom Top Nutrition Coaching, has you covered with a delicious yet healthy order.

“Breakfast at The Cheesecake Factory is a delicious treat, but it can cost you when it comes to calories,” explains Keathley. “A single omelet can be upwards of >1,000 calories. By breaking down the menu, you can put together a delicious meal that can help you reach your health goals.”

Here’s what she recommends:

Sliced ​​tomatoes

Avocado

Sourdough baguette

Farm fresh eggs

Ham (optional)

Hot sauce (optional)

“By ordering individual items from the menu (some taken from the omelette add-ons), [you] can build [your] own fresh breakfast with the sourdough baguette as [your] base with leaner protein options,” Keathley tells us. “This keeps the calories lower and also hits a high protein goal. Aim for more protein, which will keep you full and satisfied throughout the day.”

The best and worst menu items at The Cheesecake Factory

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos are the best Cheesecake Factory order for weight loss

Nutrition (per serving):

Calories: 450

Fat: 15 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 1040 mg

Carbohydrates: 49 g (Fiber: 3 g, sugar: 32 g)

Protein: 29 g

If you’re heading to the Cheesecake Factory for lunch or dinner, Keathley recommends a couple options, the first of which is the Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos.

This tasty menu item is part of SkinnyLicious® Small Plates and Appetizers and provides an impressive 29 grams of protein. Wraps contain butter lettuce leaves filled with grilled chicken, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, rice noodles, cilantro and spicy peanut and cashew sauces.

The #1 Healthiest Dessert at the Cheesecake Factory, Says Dietitian

Option #2: Grilled Steak Medallions

Nutrition (per serving):

Calories: 440

Fat: 19 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium: 1320 mg

Carbohydrates: 24 g (Fiber: 4 g, sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 45 g

If lettuce wrap tacos aren’t your thing, Keathley also recommends the grilled steak medallions. This meal includes fresh mushrooms, asparagus, sauteed cherry tomatoes, mashed potatoes and Madeira wine sauce. It’s only 440 calories and offers a whopping 45 grams of protein and four grams of fiber, both of which help keep you full and satisfied.

The best TGI Fridays order for weight loss

Healthier ordering tips at the Cheesecake Factory:

1. Cheesecake

If you treat yourself to a slice of cheesecake, divide it into several portions or take a large portion home with you. “They are larger portions and can make multiple servings of a slice,” Keathley tells us.

2. Portion sizes

When reading the menu, pay attention to portion sizes.

“Make sure you have a plan to put away part of the meal if you’re not going to eat it all at once,” stresses Keathley. Aim for higher protein menu items, and don’t forget to sneak in a non-starchy vegetable to create a more filling meal.”

The best Olive Garden order for weight loss

3. Cooking methods

Another important thing to consider? How things are cooked!

“Cooking methods matter when it comes to meeting nutritional goals,” explains Keathley. “You want to look for words on the menu like ‘steamed, grilled, baked, oven-roasted, poached, fried and braised.’ Words like ‘loaded, creamy, crispy, battered, golden, glazed, stuffed, breaded and deep-fried’ can mean food with higher calorie and fatty foods.”

4. Sauces

Reduce the amount of sauce used or ask for it on the side. This may seem like a simple adjustment, but sauces are a surefire way to add excess calories to a meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Vinaigrettes, salsas, and hot sauces will be lower-calorie, lower-fat options,” says Keathley. “Red sauce on pasta usually tends to be lower in calories than a white or cream sauce for pasta as well, making it a healthier choice for some meals. Don’t be afraid to ask for your dish to be customized to your liking!”

5. Share menu items

Consider splitting your order in half. The Cheesecake Factory is known for its larger portion sizes, which can easily serve more than one person. This can be dangerous for anyone who wants to lose weight or stick to a diet.

“Before your food arrives at your table, ask for a to-go box to be delivered,” suggests Keathley. “When the food is delivered, pack up half the plate and put it to the side. This allows you to socialize and eat what’s in front of you with a pre-portioned plate. If you finish your plate and are still really hungry, you can always dig into your box of leftovers Just make sure to give yourself time for the food to settle, so your brain has time to send full signals.

6. Vegetables

If in doubt, add a volume of vegetable to your meal.

“If you can add a non-starchy vegetable to your meal, this is a great way to add volume to your plate without a huge amount of calories,” Keathley emphasizes. “Examples might look like a simple salad (dressing on the side), steamed broccoli or roasted asparagus. Adding a vegetable allows you to still eat delicious food but helps you feel fuller faster, with a more balanced approach.”