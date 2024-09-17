Somalia Embassy Refutes Claim of $256,000 Debt to Nairobi Contractor

Somalia Embassy Refutes Contractor’s $256,000 Claim in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya – Somalia firmly denies allegations suggesting it owes a contractor a substantial $257,000 for embassy renovations in Nairobi. This response comes in light of a legal claim demanding full payment for purported services rendered.

Mohamud Ahmed Nur Tarsan, previously Somalia’s envoy to Kenya, swiftly dismissed the accusations as ‘groundless and unfounded.’ He asserted that the contractor had been compensated completely and labeled the claims as ‘devoid of substance.’

Maintaining his stance, Tarsan contended the lawsuit lacks authenticity, noting that he transitioned responsibilities to his successor without any outstanding liabilities. Legal counsel has been commissioned to confront the claimant in court.

“I clearly informed the new ambassador that the embassy holds no debts, be it salaries or contract-related payments,” Tarsan stated unequivocally.

Recently, a Kenyan court shelved an application from Somalia’s Attorney General attempting to revoke an order that had frozen the embassy’s bank accounts to cover any debts. Notably, the contractor involved is a Kenyan national, now identified as part of the ongoing proceedings.

Last year, Kingsley Construction Limited secured a court order that targeted Somalia’s accounts at Premier Bank Limited due to alleged contract breaches in embassy renovations. However, Somalia quickly contested the ruling, citing diplomatic immunity and branding the court’s decision as unlawful.

Despite Somalia’s protest, Justice Mabeya upheld the ruling, stating that Somalia cannot hide behind sovereign immunity to shirk responsibility for its commercial engagements.

Throughout his tenure, which began in 2018, Tarsan has been instrumental in nurturing strong diplomatic ties between Somalia and Kenya. Kenya remains a pivotal ally in Somalia’s security landscape, with both nations forging cooperative paths in trade and partnership endeavors.

