Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Girl Thrown from Mogadishu Building; Suspects Detained

Mogadishu (AX) — On a tragic Sunday, a young girl named Maryan Mahad Ado, just five years old, met a harrowing end after being thrown from a five-story building in Mogadishu’s Abdiaziz District. Authorities have confirmed that a number of arrests have been made in connection with this heartbreaking incident.

Maryan’s family shared the devastating news that she passed away on Monday morning, mere hours after the incident. Her mother revealed that Maryan had been on her way home from Quranic school when she was thrown from the building.

The motive behind this atrocious act is still shrouded in mystery, leaving Maryan’s parents desperate for justice. While the Somali Federal Government’s security forces have yet to release an official statement, the grim event has sent shockwaves through the local community. The building in question reportedly houses a government security officer, which has only added to the community’s alarm.

This heart-wrenching event has garnered widespread attention throughout the city, with people ardently calling for accountability as investigations continue to unfold. The demand for justice echoes in every corner of Mogadishu.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring