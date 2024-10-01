Top 5 High-Intensity Workouts for Targeting Visceral Fat Burn

Visceral fat is one of the most harmful types of fat, as it surrounds your internal organs and poses serious health risksincluding an increased likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which is stored directly under the skin, visceral fat is located deep in the abdomen, making it more difficult to burn off. To combat this stubborn fat, high-intensity workouts are very effective, as they raise your heart rate, engage multiple muscle groups, and burn a significant number of calories quickly.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) and other intense exercises can help burn fat not only during the workout, but also afterward, thanks to the afterburn effect. This means your body continues to burn calories for hours while it recovers from the effort. These workouts also improve cardiovascular fitness, build muscle mass and increase endurance, making them a very effective option for anyone looking to lose fat quickly.

Below are five high-intensity workouts to burn visceral fat. They are accessible and require little or no equipment, making them easy to make at home or on the go. Each workout combines exercises to challenge your entire body, increase your metabolism and promote fat loss. The goal is to perform each exercise with maximal effort while maintaining form, ensuring both safety and effectiveness.

Workout #1: Full Body Burn

What you need: Just your body! This workout will get your heart rate up without any weights or other equipment. The entire session takes approximately 20-25 minutes to complete.

The routine:

Commandos – 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Alternating Side Planks – 3 sets of 12 reps per side

Squat to Standing Oblique Crunch – 3 sets of 15 reps per side

Directions: Perform each exercise in a circuit for the reps listed. Rest 1 minute between rounds. Complete 3 rounds total.

1. Commandos

Commandos target your core, shoulders and triceps, improving stability and upper body strength.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Push up on your right hand, then your left, to get into a high plank position. Lower back down onto your right forearm, then your left, returning to the starting position. Repeat, alternating the arm you lead with each time.

2. Alternating side planks

This exercise targets your obliques, shoulders and core muscles, improving core stability and strength.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a regular plank position. Shift your weight onto your right hand and rotate your body to the side, raising your left hand toward the ceiling. Hold for a second, then return to plank position. Repeat on the left side, alternating sides with each rep.

3. Squat to Standing Oblique Crunch

This exercise combines squats with oblique crunches to engage your lower body, core and side muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart. Squat down and keep your knees behind your toes. As you return to a standing position, raise your right knee and tap to the side, bringing your right elbow to meet your knee. Return to standing and repeat on the other side, alternating sides with each rep.

Workout #2: Core Crusher

What you need: No equipment needed – just your body weight. This workout focuses on building core strength and burning fat. It takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The routine:

Mountain Climber – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Plank to Pushup – 3 sets of 10 reps

Russian Twists – 3 sets of 20 reps per side

Directions: Do all exercises in one circuit. Rest for 30 seconds between exercises. After a round, rest for 1-2 minutes before starting the next round. Complete 3 rounds total.

1. Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers are a great way to work your core, shoulders and legs while raising your heart rate for maximum fat burning.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Quickly drive your right knee toward your chest, then switch legs, bringing your left knee toward your chest while extending your right leg back. Continue alternating legs as fast as you can throughout the set.

2. Plank to Pushup

This exercise targets the core, chest and triceps, increasing upper body strength while challenging your stability.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands shoulder width apart. Lower your right elbow to the ground, followed by your left, until you’re in a forearm plank. Press back up on your right hand, then your left, to return to the starting position. Continue alternating the arm you are leading with.

3. Russian Twists

Russian twists engage your obliques and core, improving rotational strength and balance.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Lean back slightly to engage your core. Clasp your hands together in front of you and turn your torso to the right, bringing your hands to the side of your body. Turn to the left side and continue alternating sides for the set.

Workout #3: Fat Blasting Cardio Workout

What you need: This high-intensity cardio workout requires no equipment. In just 20 minutes, it helps burn calories and improve cardiovascular endurance.

The routine:

High knees – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Jumping Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg

Skaters – 3 sets of 30 seconds

Directions: Perform each exercise in a circle, resting for 30 seconds between exercises. After a round, rest for 1 minute before starting the next round. Complete 3 rounds.

1. High knees

High knees are a great cardio workout that targets your core and lower body while getting your heart rate up.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Run in place while driving your knees up to your chest as high as possible. Pump your arms as you move to maintain balance and intensity.

2. Jumping Lunges

This plyometric exercise works your legs and glutes while increasing your heart rate to burn fat.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in lunge position with right foot forward and left foot back. Explosively jump up and switch legs in the air, landing with left foot forward and right foot back. Continue alternating legs with each jump.

3. Skaters

Skaters target your glutes, thighs and core while improving balance and coordination.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by standing on your right foot with your left leg slightly lifted behind you. Jump to the left, landing on your left foot while taking your right leg behind you. Immediately jump to the right side and repeat, mimicking a skating motion.

Workout #4: Lower Body Fat Burner

What you need: This lower body workout requires no equipment and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The routine:

Glute Bridges – 3 sets of 15 reps

Bodyweight Squats – 3 sets of 20 reps

Donkey Kicks – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg

Directions: Do all exercises in one circuit. After completing a round, rest for 1 minute before starting the next round. Complete 3 rounds total.

1. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges target your glutes, hamstrings and lower back, helping to strengthen and tone the lower body.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Slowly lower your hips back to the ground and repeat.

2. Bodyweight squat

Bodyweight squats engage your quads, hamstrings, and glutes, making them an effective lower-body fat-burning exercise.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your chest up and your back straight. Return to standing and repeat for the reps listed.

3. Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks target your glutes and hamstrings, building strength and toning the back of your legs.

Here’s how to do it:

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Lift your right leg, keeping your knee bent and press your heel toward the ceiling. Lower the leg back without touching the ground and repeat. Do all repetitions on one side before switching to the other leg.

Workout #5: Upper Body Fat Blaster

What you need: This upper body focused workout requires no equipment. It takes about 20 minutes to complete and helps build strength while burning fat.

The routine:

Pushups – 3 sets of 12 reps

Plank crunches – 3 sets of 15 reps per side

Burpees – 3 sets of 10 reps

1. Push-ups

Pushups are a classic bodyweight exercise that targets the chest, triceps, shoulders and core.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Lower your chest toward the ground by bending your elbows. Push through the palms to return to the starting position. Repeat for the reps listed.

2. Flat axle cranes

Plank shoulder taps engage your core and help improve stability and balance by working your shoulders, abs and lower back.

Here’s how to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your feet hip-width apart. Raise your right hand to tap your left shoulder while maintaining a stable plank. Return the hand to the ground and repeat with the opposite hand. Alternate pages for the reps listed.

3. Burpees

Burpees are a full-body exercise that raises your heart rate and works your legs, core, chest and arms.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a high plank position, then immediately lower your chest to the floor in a push-up. Push back up, jump with your feet toward your hands and explode into a jump at the top. Repeat for the reps listed.