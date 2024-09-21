Top Hezbollah Leaders Among 31 Killed in Israeli Attack on Beirut

Folks wander through the wreckage of an Israeli airstrike in a bustling southern district of Beirut, Lebanon, on September 20, 2024 (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)

On Saturday, Hezbollah found itself staggered by an Israeli airstrike that resulted in the loss of two high-ranking members and numerous civilians, deepening apprehensions about a potential full-blown conflict in the Middle East.

Hezbollah announced that Ibrahim Akil, a pivotal figure in forming the elite Radwan Force, and Ahmed Wahbi, the mastermind behind Hezbollah’s central training unit, perished in Friday’s strike on a crowded suburb of Beirut.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad disclosed at a Saturday press briefing that the attack claimed at least 31 lives, including three children, and inflicted injuries on 68 others.

Iran, Hezbollah’s notable backer, declared the region teetering on “the brink of war” following what it labeled “another major crime” by Israel. This strike followed synchronized bombings of pagers and walkie-talkies owned by Hezbollah members throughout Lebanon earlier in the week.

Although Israel hasn’t officially taken responsibility for that incident, both Hezbollah and multiple international officials insist Israel orchestrated the explosions, marking a significant flare-up between Israel and the Iran-supported group, raising alarm over a potential broader clash.

During a military parade in Tehran on Saturday, the Islamic Republic showcased its expanding weaponry, featuring a newly developed self-detonating drone.

Addressing a group of officials and diplomats, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Israel for its “crimes against children, committed without shame.”

A senior officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) echoed these sentiments, warning the region was dangerously close to war.

Mohsen Rezaee denounced Israel’s airstrike as “another major crime,” cautioning about a potential escalation, “After Lebanon, they might extend their offenses towards Iraq, Syria, or, even more recklessly, towards Iran,” as reported by Tasnim, a semi-official news agency with IRGC ties.

The United Nations issued a stern warning on Friday, suggesting the Middle East situation could deteriorate further.

“If the current trajectory continues, we risk witnessing a conflagration exceeding the havoc and anguish endured so far,” stated Rosemary DiCarlo, the U.N.’s political affairs head, at an emergency security council meeting. She urged, “There’s still a window for diplomacy that must be leveraged immediately.”

In a Friday statement post-strike, Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by Washington, mourned the loss of 19 fighters, including Akil and Wahbi. The total now stands at 499 Hezbollah fighters killed amid months of cross-border skirmishes since the October 7 Hamas-led attacks.

The U.S. had placed a bounty of up to $7 million on Akil, identifying him as “a key member” of the group behind the 1983 U.S. embassy bombing in Beirut.

Icom, the brand associated with the walkie-talkies that detonated this week, cast doubt on their authenticity, citing the absence of holographic stickers. The Japanese company’s Friday statement said it was “extremely unlikely that the radio that exploded was manufactured by our company.”

“We are deeply saddened that communication devices, meant to be tools for security and assurance, have been misused this way, regardless of their manufacturer,” the company added.