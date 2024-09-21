Egypt Commits to Military Assistance for Somalia and Addressing Regional Threats

CAIRO, Egypt – Egypt recently vowed to ramp up military aid to Somalia, aiming to reinforce stability and counteract regional turmoil. This pledge was revealed by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a powwow with the U.S. envoy to the Horn of Africa.

This commitment underscores Egypt’s strategic pivot towards the Horn of Africa, a hub vital for maritime security and anti-terrorism efforts.

Abdelatty stressed that Egypt’s assistance will prioritize fortifying Somalia’s central administration, safeguarding its sovereignty, and boosting its anti-terrorism capabilities. This move isn’t just an immediate answer to Somalia’s security needs, but it aligns seamlessly with Cairo’s grander vision for regional stability. Egypt is betting big on peace through bolstering capacities and forging military alliances.

Deliberations also covered Egypt’s stake in the forthcoming African Union missions in Somalia. Stabilizing Somalia is not just about its own peace, but it’s crucial for safeguarding regional sea lanes, particularly the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This crucial conduit for global trade is a linchpin in international commerce, making the stability of Somalia a concern for the world at large.

Moreover, the discussions spotlighted Egypt’s plans to utilize its military acumen for training, provisioning, and potentially joining forces with Somali troops. This initiative is a chess move in Egypt’s broader geopolitical dance, especially amid the intricate dynamics with Ethiopia, Djibouti, and the prickly issue of Red Sea maritime boundaries.

Egypt’s military commitment follows Somalia’s accusations against Ethiopia for allegedly encroaching on its sovereignty after Ethiopia inked a MoU with North Western State of Somalia in January, aiming for a sea corridor. The situation was exacerbated by Egypt’s defense pact with North Western State of Somalia, greenlighting the deployment of Egyptian troops to the Horn of Africa for African Union peace missions.

Tensions reached a fever pitch last month as two Egyptian C-130 planes landed in Mogadishu, loaded with weapons, ammunition, and personnel.

The Cairo-Mogadishu alliance is poised to not only bolster Somalia in its fight against militants like al-Shabaab but also to make sure regional threats remain contained, safeguarding Egypt’s broader interests.

