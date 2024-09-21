Northeastern State Alerts to Somalia’s Potential Downfall Under Present Leadership, Points Out Breaches of Constitution

AXADLE, Somalia — Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, the Vice President of Northeastern State, has issued a sobering alert about Somalia’s trajectory, deeming President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his administration as “the most perilous faction in politics.”

During a poignant address in Garowe—Northeastern State’s capital—Lugatoor expressed dire concerns about Somalia’s potential downfall under the existing leadership, citing constitutional violations as the crux of the issue. These violations, he argued, undermine the foundational governance bond between federal and state levels.

Lugatoor’s remarks come on the heels of a slew of controversial constitutional amendments orchestrated by President Hassan Sheikh. Northeastern State views these amendments as a power-grab, endangering the federalist structure of Somalia’s polity.

This intensifying rhetoric coincides with Northeastern State’s growing effort to assert its independence, including establishing direct ties with international players minus Mogadishu’s mediation.

Lugatoor’s declaration emphasizes not just Northeastern State’s dissent but also signals the risk of further disintegration within Somalia, a nation already wrestling with stability and security concerns, including ongoing threats from al-Shabab extremists.

The Vice President’s alert adds a fresh layer of intricacy to Somalia’s political tableau, igniting questions about the unity and governance of this Horn of Africa nation.

His stance not only highlights Northeastern State’s political ire but also articulates a deep apprehension regarding Somalia’s course under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s helm, possibly prefiguring larger conflicts within the federal schema of the country.

AXADLETM