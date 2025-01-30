Somalia to NGOs: Sever Connections with al-Shabaab or Face Prosecution

Somali Government’s Firm Stance on NGO Collaboration with Militant Groups

In the bustling heart of Mogadishu, where every word reverberates with anticipation, a stern pronouncement emerged from the Somali Federal Government this week. It was not just another statement; it carried the weight of a nation striving against the odds. The essence of the message was unequivocal: International and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) must halt all forms of cooperation with the notorious militant factions, Al-Shabaab and Daesh. Or else? Brace for immediate suspension and grave legal repercussions.

From amidst the orderly chaos of the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, a Thursday declaration rolled forth, signaling the government’s unyielding resolve. Could one call it merely another warning? The tone seemed to resonate deeper, almost as a clarion call to all who would listen. The Ministry articulated with stark clarity that no entity operating within Somali borders should even contemplate offering financial or other assistance to these insurgent groups. “No organization operating in Somalia is permitted to offer financial support or any form of assistance to Al-Shabaab or Daesh,” read the directive, echoing through the halls.

And what if the lines were crossed? The consequences were to be swifter than a hawk’s descent—revocation of operating licenses and criminal prosecution under the formidable Anti-Terror Law No. 007. The message rang loud and unmistakable. It was not just an instruction but an embodiment of the law’s full force.

Consider a moment the breadth of this interdiction. It was not merely transactions or overt supports under scrutiny but any manner of collaboration, from contracts and partnerships to indirect funding channeled through intermediaries. NGOs were expected to scrutinize every facet of their operations with proverbial magnifying glasses, closing loopholes with deliberate meticulousness.

This resolute stance was not conceived in isolation. Earlier in the week, Ministries of Religious Affairs and Commerce harmonized their voices, urging businesses to resist the relentless demands for protection money and the insidious threats from Al-Shabaab. The government’s overarching aim? To shatter the financial and logistics web sustaining these terrorists.

Certainly, this crackdown is not an ad hoc maneuver. It is, instead, part of a broader national campaign crafted to restore a semblance of peace and prevent armed groups from tapping into the well of local and international resources. The hard truth remains, Al-Shabaab, having waged an unabated insurgency for over a decade, frequently coerces NGOs and businesses, demanding what they term in chilling euphemism as “protection money.”

In a hopeful plea, the Ministry implored NGOs that they should report any overture from extremist groups seeking financial or logistical backing. The government’s voice trembled with concern as it sought solidarity in its fight against a pernicious enemy.

Could this new directive be a turning point in Somalia’s struggle? Only time may tell, but with every stringent measure, the Somali government reaffirms its determination to reclaim its sovereignty and secure a peaceful future for its people. As the nation stands at a crossroads, both dream and duty propel it forward.

Report By Ali Musa

Axadle Times international–Monitoring

