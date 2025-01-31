Rwanda-Backed M23 Tightens Grip on Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo

At the Gisenyi border point of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a scene rife with tension unfolds as rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23) assert their dominance. Supported by Rwanda, the M23 rebels are tightening their hold on Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC, marking a severe setback for the Congolese army and escalating a conflict that has, over the years, cost countless lives and displaced millions.

The M23, infamous for their strategic maneuvers, made their entrance into Goma on a rather somber Sunday. By the next day, they were claiming control over the city, following three days of intense skirmishes with Congolese forces, leaving a grim toll of over 100 deceased and nearly 1,000 wounded.

By Wednesday, while major combat had subsided, sporadic gunfire echoed through Goma’s northern locales—Katoyi, Mabanga, Majengo, Kibwe, and Turunga remained particularly fragile with tension hanging in the air. Curious about the echoes of discord in these normally vibrant areas?

Bertrand Bisimwa, the political head of M23, took to X to proclaim their endeavors to eradicate “the last pockets of insecurity” in Goma. “Our army toils tirelessly to secure absolute security, tranquility, and lasting peace,” Bisimwa announced, assuring of a liberated existence akin to their compatriots in other freed territories.

On Wednesday morning, Goma’s residents tentatively emerged, met with the stark sight of M23 insurgents and Rwandan soldiers who had commandeered the airport along with a significant expanse of the city center. The typical hustle of Goma’s streets had vanished, replaced by a haunting silence—a stark contrast to the bustling vibrancy once typical of rush hours.

Malcolm Webb, reporting for Al Jazeera from Kenya, described Goma through the words of local residents: “The city center, once abuzz with activity, is eerily quiet now. Roads usually clogged with vehicles are deserted, markets stand hauntingly empty.”

Rwanda’s regional ambassador, Vincent Karega, reaffirmed over a phone interview with AFP that M23’s ambitions stretch beyond Goma. “Their journey won’t end here,” he remarked, alluding to potential movements into South Kivu unless diplomatic dialogues with Kinshasa bear fruit—a scenario he seemed skeptical about.

Was it audacious optimism or a mere warning when he suggested that M23 might press further into the eastern DRC, capitalizing on the concentration of Kinshasa’s forces in Goma?

Facts from multiple diplomatic and security informants to Reuters hint that on Wednesday, M23 moved southward towards Bukavu, the capital of the South Kivu province—however, these claims await independent verification.

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

The palpable dread of a worsening humanitarian crisis looms large, with international aid bodies sounding alarms. The United Nations highlighted fears of mass displacements, exacerbating food shortages, overwhelmed hospitals, and disease outbreaks.

Doctors Without Borders, known globally for their humanitarian efforts, voiced concerns. “In the midst of chaos at Kyeshero Hospital, a bullet interrupted an operation by piercing the theatre’s roof,” Virginie Napolitano, MSF’s North Kivu emergency coordinator, recounted.

Looters, the bane of such tumultuous times, ravaged MSF supplies, putting crucial medical aid in jeopardy. Napolitano’s colleagues were also victims, with one suffering a gunshot wound during a home invasion.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also raised red flags regarding the dire civilian suffering due to skirmishes in and around Goma. Francois Moreillon, the DRC ICRC delegate head, underscored the necessity of safe humanitarian access to fulfill urgent civic needs for sustenance, healthcare, electricity, and potable water.

Shelley Thakral, World Food Programme’s spokesperson, speculated that prolonged violence could severely disrupt food supplies entering the city, aggravating the dire circumstances.

M23, among hundreds of factions operating within eastern DRC, is accused consistently by the DRC, the UN, and several international entities of enjoying Rwanda’s backing, allegations Kigali persistently denies.

Comprised chiefly of Tutsi fighters, the M23 purports to represent the minority Tutsi within DRC, tracing its inception back to 2012 when disgruntled members defected from the DRC armed forces due to harsh treatment.

Rewinding to 2012, the M23 captured Goma for a brief week, surrendering post-global pressures on Rwanda, including aid suspension by the USA and UK. The tides of M23’s insurgency rose again in 2022, with ensuing conquests pitted against Congolese forces and peacekeeping contingents from MONUSCO and the SADC African missions.

As accusations fly regarding Rwandan troop deployment in support of M23, Kigali maintains a narrative of self-defense against threats from Congolese factions, dodging direct admissions of cross-border military actions.

Calls for Ceasefire Intensify

The international chorus demanding a ceasefire grows louder, with US and European stakeholders leading the calls, paralleled by the issuance of DRC travel advisories from Belgium, among others. The UN has persistently implored Rwanda to halt its purported M23 support.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently engaged in dialogue with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, pressing for a region-wide ceasefire. Kagame acknowledged “a need to ensure a ceasefire” and remedy the conflict’s underlying causes.

However, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi chose to step away from a proposed emergency conclave with Kagame, a decision reported by Congolese state media. Instead, he is expected to address the nation publicly, marking his initial statement post-M23’s ingress into Goma.

Al Jazeera’s Webb predicts an unremittingly harsh reality for Goma’s civilians, so long as conflict shadows the city. “Thousands have sought refuge in Gisenyi, across the Rwandan frontier, while others remain in Goma,” Webb observes.

Notably absent are basic utilities—electricity has been a five-day hiatus with internet connections severed in most locales, plunging Goma into a disheartening blackout.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) also released a compelling declaration on the eastern DRC violence, stressing that negotiations are desperately needed to prevent a horrific chain of events reminiscent of the cataclysms from the late 20th century when the Great Lakes region witnessed unparalleled devastation.

Savvy proposals by East African leaders, alongside swift action to disengage M23 from Goma and install an intermediary African force, could yet stave off a wider regional crisis. Will these alliances form sufficiently fast to avert another chapter of tragic history?

