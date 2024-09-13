Somalia to Commence Deep-Sea Oil Exploration with Turkish Support in April 2025

Mogadishu (AX) — On Thursday, Abdirisakh Omar Mohamed, Somalia’s Petroleum and Minerals Minister, divulged that Turkey is gearing up to start deep-sea oil drilling in Somali waters by April 2025.

In a conversation with Somali National Television, the minister remarked on the ongoing preparations, underscoring the oil sector’s tremendous potential to alleviate poverty and stimulate economic growth in Somalia.

“There are 13 offshore oil sites in regions like Jubbaland, Galmudug, Southwest, and Hirshabelle slated for drilling,” Mohamed disclosed. He added that Somalia has inked a deal with a Qatari firm to explore oil in three onshore zones, including Afgoye district.

Though Somalia’s seas harbor over 200 oil blocks, comprehensive surveys are absent, hindered by persistent security issues and internal strife, industry analysts say.

March saw Somalia entering a fresh oil and gas pact with Turkey, officials noting it aims to bolster hydrocarbon exploration and development. The deal spans Somalia’s exclusive economic zone and terrestrial areas, eyeing untapped hydrocarbon reserves.