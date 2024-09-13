Somalia

Somalia to Commence Deep-Sea Oil Exploration with Turkish Support in April 2025

avatar of axadleBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) — On Thursday, Abdirisakh Omar Mohamed, Somalia’s Petroleum and Minerals Minister, divulged that Turkey is gearing up to start deep-sea oil drilling in Somali waters by April 2025.

In a conversation with Somali National Television, the minister remarked on the ongoing preparations, underscoring the oil sector’s tremendous potential to alleviate poverty and stimulate economic growth in Somalia.

Related Posts

Somali and Turkish Leaders Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Ankara

Al-Shabaab Captures Key Town Amid Somali President’s Visit to…

“There are 13 offshore oil sites in regions like Jubbaland, Galmudug, Southwest, and Hirshabelle slated for drilling,” Mohamed disclosed. He added that Somalia has inked a deal with a Qatari firm to explore oil in three onshore zones, including Afgoye district.

Though Somalia’s seas harbor over 200 oil blocks, comprehensive surveys are absent, hindered by persistent security issues and internal strife, industry analysts say.

March saw Somalia entering a fresh oil and gas pact with Turkey, officials noting it aims to bolster hydrocarbon exploration and development. The deal spans Somalia’s exclusive economic zone and terrestrial areas, eyeing untapped hydrocarbon reserves.

avatar of axadle
axadle 21972 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More