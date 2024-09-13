Somali PM Declares Change in Position, Denounces Proxy War Between Egypt and Ethiopia in Somalia

BAIDOA, Somalia (AXADLE) – Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre declared a fresh policy towards Ethiopia on Thursday, announcing that Somalia will not allow Egypt to bring its indirect war into Somali territory.

During his address in Baidoa, the temporary capital of Southwest State, Barre firmly stated that his administration won’t tolerate foreign powers squabbling within Somali borders.

“We will not permit other countries to fight their battles on our soil. Our mission is to ensure conflicts between nations like Egypt and Ethiopia stay out of Somalia,” Barre emphasized, who holds both Somali and Ethiopian citizenship.

The PM’s remarks come amidst rising fears among locals that Egypt may seek to ignite a new conflict with Ethiopia, Somalia’s neighboring nation and a crucial ally in maintaining security for countless Somalis.

While in Baidoa, Barre engaged with local officials, including members of President Abdiasis Laftagareen’s government, as well as traditional clan elders and community heads. The discussions were centered on the community’s robust backing for Ethiopian peacekeepers, who are vital in keeping the area secure.

Barre’s visit follows President Laftagareen’s public outcry against the central government in Mogadishu for suggesting the deployment of Egyptian forces.

Leadership in Southwest State has thrown its weight behind recent demonstrations in various towns, where residents voiced their support for the Ethiopian troops currently stationed there.

The Southwest State, mainly inhabited by the Rahanweyn clans, has hinted at charting its own course should Mogadishu continue to ignore their desires.

Frustration is simmering in the region, with some leaders hinting at potentially seeking independence if the central government neglects their concerns.

Barre’s new stance arrives as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his administration grapple with accusations of being too close to Egypt, partly due to sectarian affiliations.

President Mohamud’s government has long been suspected of ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, despite Egypt’s ongoing crackdown on the group.

Recent revelations suggest Barre, along with several Somali intelligence officials and their families, received residency permits in Egypt.

Moreover, just weeks ago, Egypt dispatched military aircraft laden with arms and logistical aid to Mogadishu amid rising tensions between Cairo and Addis Ababa over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently voiced grave concerns over the transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to a new peace support initiative, warning that this could dangerously destabilize the region.

Ethiopia described the upcoming changes as venturing into “uncharted waters” as the African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) gear up for the transition.