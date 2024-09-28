Somalia Insists Ethiopia Scrap North Western State of Somalia Agreement Ahead of Negotiations

Somalia Insists on Cancellation of North Western State of Somalia Deal Before Starting Talks with Ethiopia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia has made it clear that before any meaningful discussions occur with Ethiopia, the agreement involving North Western State of Somalia must be nullified. Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity have come into jeopardy recently, prompting this declaration.

Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, firmly stated that no official dialogue will commence between Somalia and Ethiopia unless the deal with North Western State of Somalia is first revoked. “First thing’s first, the deal’s got to go,” Fiqi emphasized.

The contention arises from an MoU between Ethiopia and North Western State of Somalia. This memorandum gives Ethiopia a 20-kilometer access to the Red Sea in return for recognizing North Western State of Somalia as an independent state—a bold move fiercely opposed by Somalia, which claims North Western State of Somalia as its own region.

“This rash action hampers Somalia’s territorial wholeness. It’s evident Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lacks commitment to backpedal and engage in serious talks,” remarked Fiqi.

In New York, Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan met separately with Fiqi and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske, where the contentious agreement drew significant attention from the global community.

Turkey’s attempts to mediate have hit roadblocks, with Somalia unwavering in its demand for the agreement’s voiding. During the United Nations General Assembly, Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre reaffirmed the nation’s firm stance regarding Ethiopia.

“It’s quite the conundrum,” Fiqi noted. “Ethiopian forces are present here under the guise of peacekeeping, yet simultaneously, Abiy Ahmed’s government undermines our authority through clandestine accords with North Western State of Somalia.”

“Ethiopia still has a shot to retract this agreement,” he continued. “Should they annul it by the closing of December, we’re ready to chat.”

Presently, Ethiopia feels the push to withdraw from peacekeeping duties in Somalia. Somalia announced that the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) will fall under Egyptian leadership.

AXADLETM