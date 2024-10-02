Somalia Denounces Assault on UAE Ambassador’s Residence in Sudan

Somalia Criticizes Strike on UAE Envoy’s Residence in Sudan

Expressing strong disapproval, Somalia blasted the assault on the home of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador in Khartoum. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the act “unfortunate and disrespectful” in their fresh communication.

They emphasized that the strike violated diplomatic etiquette and warned that it could rattle ties among Arab League nations, which includes Somalia. The communiqué stressed the need to uphold the Vienna Convention by safeguarding embassies.

Earlier this week, fingers were pointed by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) at the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for orchestrating the attack. Notably, the RSF are allies of the UAE, compelling the military to assert that Abu Dhabi is responsible for funneling arms to the paramilitary group.

UAE officials countered by claiming Sudanese military aircraft bombed the ambassador’s residence outside Khartoum, inflicting extensive damage.

Labeling the occurrence a “vile offense,” the UAE Foreign Ministry condemned the Sudanese military and demanded consequences. They plan to lodge formal complaints with the United Nations, the African Union, and the League of Arab States, deepening the diplomatic friction.

Sudan has been in chaos since a 2019 uprising that ended Omar al-Bashir’s reign. However, the military’s refusal to hand over power to civilians has heightened tensions.

The RSF and the military have been at each other’s throats over disagreements concerning integration. International calls for peace have echoed, but violence continues.

Despite Somalia’s longstanding alliance with the UAE, they have consistently advocated for peace and stability in Sudan amid challenges both nations face.

