Somali Prime Minister Issues Stark Warning About Significant Threat Posed by Ethiopia Over Maritime Agreement

MOGADISHU, Somalia —

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has sounded the alarm on a mounting threat from Ethiopia, revealing tensions tied to their maritime ambitions. At the heart of this issue is a controversial pact with North Western State of Somalia, a region that declared independence from Somalia.

From the podium of the UN General Assembly, PM Barre accused Ethiopia of trying to annex parts of Somali territory, veiling it behind a supposed strategy for sea access. He labeled these actions as blatant infringements of Somalia’s territorial integrity.

The dispute is rooted in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that allows Ethiopia access to the Red Sea via North Western State of Somalia. In exchange, Ethiopia would eventually recognize North Western State of Somalia’s independence. Somalia views this agreement as a blatant assault on its sovereignty. Consequently, Somalia recalled its ambassador from Ethiopia, condemning the deal as sheer aggression.

In his impassioned UN appeal, PM Barre called for the global community’s support, urging condemnation of Ethiopia’s moves to uphold international laws protecting Somalia’s maritime and territorial boundaries. He also spotlighted the broader repercussions of Ethiopia’s maneuvers, emphasizing the potential instability in the Horn of Africa.

This diplomatic standoff has intensified, rippling through Somali and regional discussions. The Ethiopian desires for a navy access not only strain Ethiopia-Somalia relations but also forecast a shift in regional power chess. People in Somalia are abuzz, pondering over this potential power reconfiguration.

The scenario remains rather dicey, affecting peacekeeping efforts in Somalia where Ethiopian troops play a critical role against Al-Shabaab extremists. The proposal to replace these forces with Egyptian troops indicates a significant shift and speaks volumes about the complex nature of East African international relations.

As tensions heighten, global observers remain vigilant, concerned about this conflict’s effect on regional stability. The fear is that this could broaden into more severe security and geopolitical issues.

AXADLETM