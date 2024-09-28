Oscar-winning actress Maggie Smith passes away at 89

Renowned Oscar-winning actress Maggie Smith has passed away at the age of 89 in a hospital, her family confirmed.

The British icon, celebrated for her unforgettable performances in beloved series like Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, and for her Academy Award-winning portrayal in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, peacefully departed this world on Friday morning. Her family shared the news with heavy hearts.

In their heartfelt statement, her sons, actor Chris Larkin, known for Widow Clicquot, and Toby Stephens, a star from Die Another Day, expressed, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.” They added, “She slipped away peacefully early this Friday morning, September 27th.”

They further extended their gratitude, saying, “We would like to take this moment to thank the extraordinary staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their compassionate care and unwavering kindness during her final days. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from everyone and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”

Smith, who graced stages and screens for over half a century, captivates audiences as much today as she did back in her early days on stage.

Born on December 28, 1934, in Ilford, Essex, Maggie began her illustrious career in the thriving world of theater during the early 1950s. Her talent shone through notably in productions such as The Royal Family, earning her first Olivier Award in 1971 for her exceptional performance in The Private Ear/The Public Eye.

Though her film debut came in the crime classic Nowhere to Go in 1958, it was the late 1960s that truly solidified her place in cinematic history. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, released in 1969, showcased her unparalleled talent and earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress—an accolade that affirmed her luminous presence in the film industry.

Smith garnered a second Oscar for Best Supporting Actress with her brilliant work in California Suite in 1978, enhancing her reputation as one of the finest actresses of her generation.

Her impressive list of nominations also includes titles like Othello (1965), Travels with My Aunt (1972), A Room with a View (1985), and Gosford Park (2001), showcasing her incredible range and versatility as an actress.

Perhaps one of her most beloved roles was Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film saga, which ran from 2001 to 2011. Smith embodied the wisdom and strength of the iconic character, becoming integral to the story’s magical tapestry with her fierce loyalty and sharp intellect.

Additionally, her portrayal of Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the critically acclaimed series Downton Abbey remains dear to many fans. With her impeccable timing and wit, she breathed life into the role, making Violet a character loved by audiences around the globe.

Maggie’s journey through the entertainment realm started with a bang, receiving her first BAFTA nomination merely a year after her film debut for Promising Newcomer in Nowhere To Go back in 1959. The accolades just kept rolling in as she received further BAFTA nods for various films including Young Cassidy (1966), Death on the Nile (1978), and The Lady in the Van (2016).

Her awards cabinet sparkled with accolades, boasting wins for Best Actress in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, A Private Function, and The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne, among others.

Although her career spanned several decades, her final appearances included The Miracle Club, which tells the tale of a group of Irish women embarking on a pilgrimage to Lourdes, and the poignant Downton Abbey: A New Era in 2022, where Violet meets her end in the narrative.

Irish director Thaddeus O’Sullivan, who had the privilege of working with Smith on The Miracle Club, expressed his admiration in an interview with RTÉ News. He described her as “a remarkable and instinctual actress.” O’Sullivan recounted, “She brought a delightful sense of humor off-set and poured immense effort into every scene.” He also remarked, “Dublin held special memories for her, particularly from her time filming The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne. Having known and collaborated with her was an incredible honor.”

Survived by her loving sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, and a cherished extended family, Maggie Smith leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of actors and audiences alike.

