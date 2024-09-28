The 10th Annual Global Somali Diaspora Conference Kicks Off in Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul (AX) — The 10th Annual International Conference of the Global Somali Diaspora (GSD) kicked off in Istanbul on Saturday, honing in on the crucial part the Somali diaspora plays in the nation’s rejuvenation and development.

Fathudin Ospite, the Somali Ambassador to Turkey, spotlighted the significance of this gathering. The event has drawn several ministers from the Somali federal government and esteemed delegates worldwide.

He stated, “A substantial Somali community, primarily students, lives in Turkey, cementing cultural, business, and economic bonds between the countries. Additionally, Somali communities globally are significantly bolstering the homeland.”

Somali Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ali Yusuf Hosh, underscored the indispensable contributions of the Somali diaspora to the country’s reconstruction. He called on skilled Somali professionals abroad to bring their talents back home and dive into governance and development activities.

This two-day shindig will feature high-octane panel discussions and debates aimed at birthing actionable ideas for Somalia’s progress. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Global Somali Diaspora event not only commemorates past triumphs but also paves the way for future collaborations under the theme “The Role of the Somali Diaspora.”

The Global Somali Diaspora (GSD) champions the comprehensive integration of Somali diaspora communities within their host countries while keeping their cultural heritage alive and kicking.

Edited by: Ali Musa

