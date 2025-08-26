Somalia: Northeastern State Forces Turn Up the Heat on ISIS as Fighters Confront a Surrender Deadline

AXADLE, Somalia — With a ticking clock of 72 hours, Northeastern State’s defense forces have thrown down the gauntlet to Islamic State (ISIS) members cornered in the Baallade valley, urging them to yield without conflict or brace for an all-out military assault.

These militants, entrapped in their cavern hideaways, are at a crossroads, warned that this might be their last chance to dodge a violent outcome. A multilingual plea has reached them, encouraging the disarmament and a direct line to Northeastern State’s security for a peaceful surrender.

“Northeastern State’s government extends an open hand to ISIS fighters and asks them to reach out to our security forces within the next 72 hours. Your lives hold worth,” declared an official statement from Northeastern State’s military leaders.

Promises of fair treatment await those who choose to lay down their weapons, including a safe return to their loved ones. However, authorities caution that ignoring this will invite dire repercussions. “No way out. This is the end of the line,” the statement pronounced.

This high-stakes standoff coincides with a recent counterterrorism initiative spearheaded by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), alongside Somalia’s Federal Government. This two-week mission took aim at ISIS-Somalia in Northeastern State’s territory.

Focused strikes targeted the hideouts of leaders nestled in the Golis Mountains, a notorious refuge for top-ranking militants.

Northeastern State officials frame the ongoing blockade in Baallade valley as a vigorous effort to dismantle ISIS footholds throughout the region, aligned with broader national and global counterterrorism actions.

The security chiefs stress that time for a peaceful exit is dwindling, urging trapped fighters to seize this final exit strategy.

