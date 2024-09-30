North Western State of Somalia’s Highest Court Mandates the Freedom of Detained Legislator Mohamed Abiib Yusuf

Hargeisa (AX) — The Supreme Court of North Western State of Somalia has mandated the speedy liberation of lawmaker Mohamed Abiib Yusuf, condemning his detention as unlawful.

On Monday, the court announced that Yusuf should be freed from Madera prison today, instructing the Commander of the Custodial Corps to comply.

Assemblyman Yusuf’s arrest defied the law, according to the court, which pointed out that the North Western State of Somalia House of Representatives had overwhelmingly refused to strip away his parliamentary immunity.

“The court has decreed that Mr. Mohamed Abib Yusuf’s imprisonment is against the law as the House of Representatives denied lifting his immunity per Article 79 and Article 49, Clause 3 of the North Western State of Somalia Constitution,” the court’s statement declared.

Both the Speaker of the House and opposition parties decried Yusuf’s apprehension, labeling it as a breach of the constitution.

Yusuf, returning from the United Arab Emirates, found himself arrested at Hargeisa’s Egal Airport. Charges leveled against him included treason, slandering the military, assisting the so-called “enemy,” and subverting national interests.



Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring