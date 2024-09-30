In a groundbreaking twist for Austria, voters have bestowed a historic general election triumph upon the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), according to early voting predictions. This result highlights a worrying trend of increasing backing for right-wing factions across Europe, an uptick largely stoked by ongoing apprehensions regarding immigration.

The Eurosceptic and Russia-friendly FPO maintained a narrow edge in surveys over Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s ruling conservative Austrian People’s Party (OVP). This electoral race was heavily influenced by public anxiety over immigration levels coupled with economic concerns.

Under the leadership of Herbert Kickl, the FPO is anticipated to claim approximately 29.1% of the votes, surpassing the OVP’s 26.2% and the centre-left Social Democrats’ 20.4%, according to a projection from pollster Foresight for broadcaster ORF. Meanwhile, another forecasting body, Arge Wahlen, echoed these sentiments, also predicting a first-place finish for the FPO by around 4%, a more substantial victory margin than previous assessments suggested.

“Should that occur, it would dramatically alter Austria’s role within the European Union,” noted one commentator. She further pointed out that Mr. Kickl has long admired Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a model for his own political strategy.

This year, Kickl has formed an alliance with Orban and has taken a firm stance against supporting Ukraine, insisting that sanctions imposed on Russia should be lifted, claiming these actions hurt Austria more than they affect Moscow. As results unfolded, FPO supporters and activists erupted in cheers at a party gathering in Vienna.

A victory for the FPO would position Austria as the latest EU nation experiencing a surge in far-right support.

However, Mr. Kickl’s win may be bittersweet; the 55-year-old is known to be a divisive personality, with other influential party leaders hesitant to collaborate with him. In a post-election discussion broadcasted live, Chancellor Nehammer reiterated his strong opposition to forming a government alongside Mr. Kickl, even as he left the door open for potential dialogue with the FPO as a party.

Claiming his party’s victory, Kickl asserted his willingness to engage with all factions to explore coalition possibilities.

“Fortress Austria” stands as the FPO’s driving mantra, which underscores their critical stance towards Islam and their commitment to instituting stricter regulations for asylum seekers. Their victory follows the disturbing trend of far-right advancements witnessed in neighboring nations such as the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

Concerns are mounting among opponents. Sarah Wolf, a 22-year-old graphic designer and sycophant of the Austrian Communist Party in Vienna, expressed fears about the implications of an FPO win. “What sends chills down my spine is the possibility of becoming a nation like Viktor Orban’s Hungary—experiencing a gradual erosion of media plurality, democratic rights, and mutual respect,” she lamented. “So many alarming signs are already apparent,” she added.

Conversely, Viktor de Lijzer, a 17-year-old soldier endorsing the FPO, believes the party is best equipped to tackle what he perceives as a surge in crime linked to immigration.

The Freedom Party aims to establish a ‘fortress Austria,’ effectively barring migrants from entering the country.

President Alexander Van der Bellen, who plays a pivotal role in government formation, has expressed skepticism regarding the FPO. His reservations stem from their critical stance towards the EU and their failure to denounce Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Opposing EU sanctions against Moscow, the party invokes Austria’s historical stance of neutrality. Van der Bellen has hinted at the possibility of thwarting Mr. Kickl’s attempts to form a government, noting that traditional conventions do not legally bind him to invite the party with the most votes into power.

Originally, the FPO was helmed by a former Nazi politician back in the 1950s. While the party has attempted to soften its public image over the years, fresh scandals regarding its past have recently emerged. A video released by the newspaper Der Standard depicted party members participating in a funeral where a song associated with the Nazi SS was performed.

Subsequently, a Jewish student coalition in Vienna lodged a complaint against the party members, alleging infringements on anti-Nazi laws. The FPO has yet to provide a response regarding this serious accusation.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring