Egypt’s Military Aid to Somalia Steers Clear of Regional Rivalry: El-Sisi

Cairo — President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi clarified that Egypt’s aid to Somalia is driven by a genuine desire to help restore stability to a nation plagued by decades of turmoil, not by regional animosities, particularly with Ethiopia.

“Listen, our support for Somalia isn’t tied to Ethiopia whatsoever. We want to help them emerge from three decades of chaos,” El-Sisi stated to esteemed guests at a police academy graduation ceremony on Sunday.

The backdrop to this declaration is Egypt’s substantial involvement in reinforcing Somalia’s stability, recently spotlighted by the arrival of a cargo ship brimming with military supplies from the Egyptian Armed Forces.

Somalia’s Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur appreciated the support, asserting, “We understand where our true interests lie and who our real allies and adversaries are. Thanks, Egypt.”

This shipment, one of the largest arms transfers Somalia has seen, underscores the enhancing defense relationship between Cairo and Mogadishu. Notably, this is the second round of military support from Egypt to Somalia.

The existing defense pact and military cooperation protocol, signed in August during Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit to Cairo, reaffirmed the mutual commitment to boosting security cooperation.

Also, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, at the UN General Assembly, condemned actions that endanger Somalia’s sovereignty, reiterating Egypt’s dedication to regional equilibrium.

El-Sisi’s declarations and gestures underscore Egypt’s commitment to nurturing stability in Somalia, painting an optimistic picture for the future of the troubled nation.

