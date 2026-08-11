Iran Says Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Security Pact Is No Cause for Fear

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Baghaei said the pact reflected a broader shift in regional security, as countries seek to depend more on their own capabilities and less on outside powers.

Iran Says Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Security Pact Is No Cause for Concern DUBAI, Aug. 10 — Iran does not believe a new security agreement between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia…

Iran Says Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Security Pact Is No Cause for Concern DUBAI, Aug. 10 — Iran does not believe a new security agreement between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Iran Says Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Security Pact Is No Cause for Concern

DUBAI, Aug. 10 — Iran does not believe a new security agreement between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia is directed at Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday.

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Baghaei said the pact reflected a broader shift in regional security, as countries seek to depend more on their own capabilities and less on outside powers.

“Any plan based on the geopolitical and historical realities of the region, and which is comprehensive and inclusive and correctly identifies the enemy and the threat, can help strengthen security and prevent instability,” Baghaei said.

He said such agreements could also help address what he called threats and abuses by Israel and its allies.

His remarks followed the announcement by Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia of a new security pact designed to deepen cooperation among the three countries.

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