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Iran Says Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Security Pact Is No Cause for Fear

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 1-minute read
Iran Says Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Security Pact Is No Cause for Fear
Iran Says Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Security Pact Is No Cause for Fear

Iran Says Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Security Pact Is No Cause for Concern

DUBAI, Aug. 10 — Iran does not believe a new security agreement between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia is directed at Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday.

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Baghaei said the pact reflected a broader shift in regional security, as countries seek to depend more on their own capabilities and less on outside powers.

“Any plan based on the geopolitical and historical realities of the region, and which is comprehensive and inclusive and correctly identifies the enemy and the threat, can help strengthen security and prevent instability,” Baghaei said.

He said such agreements could also help address what he called threats and abuses by Israel and its allies.

His remarks followed the announcement by Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia of a new security pact designed to deepen cooperation among the three countries.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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