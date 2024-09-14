Comoros President Azali Assoumani Survives Assassination Attempt by Knife

Comoros President Azali Assoumani Escapes Blade Assault

President Azali Assoumani of Comoros narrowly escaped a dramatic knife attack, with his administration confirming the assailant is now in custody after the shocking event.

Around 2 p.m. local time on Friday, in Salimani Itsandara, a town nestled in the northern regions of the capital, Moroni, the incident unfolded, according to the presidential spokesperson.

Authorities are still piecing together the motive behind this attack in Comoros, a nation noted for its calm and stability within the Indian Ocean region, far surpassing the political turmoil often witnessed in other African countries, senior officials have stated.

“President Azali Assoumani sustained a minor injury from a knife during the funeral of a revered sheik. His condition isn’t grave, and he has since returned home,” Fatima Ahamada, the government spokesperson, shared with Reuters.

The motive remains murky, with the sudden attack catching security personnel off guard. Presidential guards, however, managed to subdue the attacker with considerable effort.

Sources from Salimani Itsandra revealed that the attacker is a young ex-policeman in his twenties, Reuters reports.

In a January election marred by allegations of voter fraud, Assoumani was inaugurated for his fourth term this past May. His adversaries have been contesting his leadership vigorously for the last eight months.

