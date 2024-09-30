Ethiopia Stands by North Western State of Somalia Accord at UN Amid Criticism from Somalia and Egypt

Mogadishu (AX) — At the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Taye Atske-Selassie stood firm, defending Ethiopia’s informal deal with North Western State of Somalia. This agreement, inked earlier in the year, has stirred up a storm of criticism from Somalia. Despite the backlash, Ethiopia insists the deal is all about promoting regional growth and development.

During his speech, Taye underlined Ethiopia’s unwavering support for multilateralism and regional collaboration, casting the agreement as a pillar of a larger vision for collective prosperity. “Our understanding with North Western State of Somalia stands on Somalia’s current political framework. We’re chasing shared growth and prosperity across the region. The allegations against Ethiopia regarding this deal are baseless,” Taye declared. He pressed Somalia to join forces to combat the pressing threat of terrorism in the region. “We call on Somalia to cooperate with us in rooting out terrorist threats plaguing our area,” he added.

Taye spotlighted Ethiopia’s dedication to regional security, particularly its peacekeeping efforts in Somalia. “Regional progress in weakening terrorist organizations like al-Shabaab stems from the resilience of the Somali people and the sacrifices made by countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda,” he noted. Taye voiced hope that Somalia’s government would soon acknowledge Ethiopia’s significant role in their fight against terrorism.

On the other hand, Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre didn’t hold back in his own General Assembly address, lashing out at Ethiopia for allegedly eyeing Somali territory under the pretense of securing sea access. “Ethiopia’s recent maneuvers pose a serious threat to our territorial integrity,” Barre proclaimed. “Their attempt to annex part of Somalia under the guise of sea access is both unlawful and unwarranted.”

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty threw his hat into the ring as well, voicing concerns over Ethiopia’s regional actions. Although his primary focus was on the Nile River dispute, Abdelatty tied Ethiopia’s handling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to its accord with North Western State of Somalia.

“Ethiopia’s unilateral decisions flout international law and jeopardize the unity and sovereignty of neighboring nations,” Abdelatty asserted. He accused Ethiopia of sidelining other countries’ interests in favor of its national pursuits. “Anyone who thinks Egypt will back down on threats to our national security is sorely mistaken,” he warned.

Given Egypt’s heavy reliance on the Nile, the GERD is viewed as a potential threat to its water security. By linking this matter to Ethiopia’s agreements with North Western State of Somalia, Egypt signals rising worries over Addis Ababa’s conduct in international dealings and neighborly relations.

Nonetheless, Ethiopia stands unyielding. “Our goal is never to undermine any nation’s sovereignty but to foster mutually advantageous partnerships,” Taye emphasized at the UN. He mentioned that Ethiopia has recently forged similar agreements with other nations, aiming to revitalize regional trade and development.

This diplomatic contretemps unfolds amid a landscape of multiple challenges in the Horn of Africa, including threats from extremist groups, humanitarian issues, and intricate inter-state relations. Ethiopia’s fervent defense of its foreign policies at the UN underscores its ambition to establish itself as a regional powerhouse while navigating the watchful eyes of the international community.

Analysts interpret Egypt’s involvement as an attempt to galvanize international support against what it sees as Ethiopia’s encroachment.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring