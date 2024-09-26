During the 75th anniversary bash of China's founding, Somalia’s Parliament Speaker, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) (left), shared a moment with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu (right). CREDIT / SONNA

Chinese Embassy in Somalia Celebrates 75 Years of the People’s Republic of China

MOGADISHU (Xinhua) — The heart of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, bustled with activity on Tuesday as the Chinese Embassy rolled out the red carpet to celebrate 75 years since the birth of the People’s Republic of China.

The gathering drew a diverse crowd, featuring Somali lawmakers, ministers, diplomats, and representatives from regional organizations.

Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, the head honcho of Somalia’s lower house, extended hearty congratulations to China, wishing them never-ending success and growth. He remarked how China’s support has played a game-changing role in the socio-economic upliftment of Somalia and other African nations.

Salah Ahmed Jama, Somalia’s deputy prime minister, chipped in with, “With warm regards from the Federal Government of Somalia, we celebrate China’s 75th milestone and acknowledge the Chinese Embassy’s presence here.” His words carried a hopeful note of fortifying ties between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, reminisced on the cordial bonds between the nations over the years. “Our intent is to deepen political trust and stand by each other on pivotal issues. By collaborating with the global community, China is committed to supporting Somalia in preserving its sovereignty and territorial wholeness,” he shared.

He asserted, “I’m brimming with confidence that with concerted endeavors, the China-Somalia strategic alliance will flourish, ushering in substantial gains for our peoples.”