EU Nations Support Initiative to Reduce Wolf Protection Levels

In a contentious decision, European Union member states have opted to reduce the protection status of wolves, sparking outrage among conservationists and setting the stage for a potential easing of stringent hunting regulations.

The representatives from the bloc’s 27 nations rallied behind a proposal aimed at amending an international wildlife agreement. This change would shift the classification of wolves from “strictly protected” to simply “protected.”

The European Commission, the body that originally advocated for this initiative, embraced the backing received from a qualified majority of the member states during a gathering in Brussels.

Once on the brink of extinction in Europe roughly a hundred years ago, grey wolves have experienced a notable revival due to dedicated conservation efforts. However, this resurgence has provoked considerable concern among farmers, who have been vocal about losses in their livestock.

As of 2023, breeding packs of grey wolves inhabit 23 countries within the European Union, with an estimated population of around 20,300. This increase has led to more interactions between these enigmatic creatures and humans, creating a delicate balance.

When unveiling the proposal to revise the species’ status last year, Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission’s president, expressed concerns. She remarked that the “concentration of wolf packs in certain regions of Europe poses a genuine threat, particularly to livestock.” The stakes were raised personally for her last year, as she lost her cherished pony, Dolly, to a wolf that entered its enclosure on her family’s rural estate in northern Germany. This incident prompted some to speculate that her stance on the issue had become deeply personal.

Wolves received “strictly protected” status under the 1979 Bern Convention, an agreement to which the EU is a signatory. The terms of this convention allow for the killing or trapping of wolves solely when they pose a risk to livestock, public health, or safety.

The Commission’s proposal aims to ease these regulations by reclassifying wolves as “protected.” Although this would allow hunting to resume, it would do so under very precise guidelines.

This initiative faced stiff opposition from over 300 environmental and animal welfare organizations. They contend that the push for revision is hasty, arguing that while wolf populations have indeed risen, their recovery journey is still far from complete.

Sabien Leemans, a senior policy officer with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), stated emphatically, “We view this as a politically driven proposal rather than one rooted in scientific evidence,” as reported by AFP.

This year has witnessed a wave of protests by farmers in Brussels and across Europe, demonstrating their dissatisfaction with the EU’s increasing environmental stipulations.

The outcome of today’s vote, once endorsed by the bloc’s environment ministers, will empower the EU to advocate for adjustments to the Bern Convention during its upcoming standing committee meeting in December.

A two-thirds majority is essential to modifying the convention’s text, which has been ratified by 50 nations, including the 27 EU members. If the changes are approved, the Commission will gain the authority to amend relevant EU regulations accordingly.

With tensions rising and differing views colliding, the fate of wolves in Europe hangs in the balance. The discussions and decisions made in the coming months will undoubtedly have lasting implications for wildlife management, agricultural practices, and the ongoing dialogue about humanity’s relationship with nature.