This morning, tragedy struck in northeastern Ukraine as Russian forces targeted a medical facility in Sumy, resulting in the deaths of eight people. These officials also reported a second attack occurred while the building was being evacuated.

Ukrainian prosecutors have indicated that, during the strikes, there were 86 patients and 38 staff members present within the hospital’s walls.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko relayed the devastating news via Telegram, stating, “The initial assault claimed one life and inflicted damage to the ceilings across multiple levels of the hospital.” However, as personnel and patients were in the process of evacuating, another barrage followed, tragically increasing the death toll by five individuals.

“It’s imperative for everyone discussing this conflict to note where Russia is directing its strikes. They’re not just waging war; they are targeting hospitals, civilian infrastructure, and ultimately, human lives,” he expressed on Telegram. “The only path to compel Russia toward peace is through strength. Achieving peace through force is the one true method.”

While Klymenko refrained from disclosing the specific types of weaponry employed during these attacks, local authorities and military forces suggested that drones were responsible for delivering the strikes.

Recently, assaults on both the city of Sumy and its surrounding region have escalated. This uptick in violence follows Ukrainian military operations that commenced in Russia’s Kursk region in August, where forces successfully took control of various settlements.

Sumy resides a mere 32 kilometers from the Russian border, making it particularly vulnerable. Russian forces are unleashing drones and guided bombs in attempts to destabilize the area further.

In the wake of an overnight Russian offensive, Ukrainian air defense forces reported having intercepted 69 out of 73 drones. This attack also included two ballistic and two cruise missiles.

Additionally, the military staff in Kyiv announced the destruction of approximately 15 Russian attack drones over the capital and its surrounding areas, underscoring the ongoing tensions.

Meanwhile, in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the aftermath of a blast at a service station has resulted in a grim increase in casualties, now totaling 13 dead.

Following this explosion, the emergency services ministry reported via Telegram that rescuers managed to recover three bodies from the rubble today, having previously discovered ten yesterday, including the tragic loss of two children.

In total, the ministry reported 23 individuals have suffered injuries, sharing footage of firefighters and emergency personnel still laboring in the disheveled aftermath of the incident, where smoke continued to billow.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, a probe has been launched concerning the provision of perilous services that have purportedly caused these numerous fatalities—a crime that carries a potential penalty of up to ten years in prison.

Investigators revealed that the service station in the village of Novy Khushet experienced two explosions followed by a fire; alas, no traces of explosive materials have emerged from their inquiries.

The emergencies ministry described the fierce fire as sweeping across a vast expanse, ultimately resulting in the destruction of the entire building.

Historically, such catastrophic incidents are not uncommon in Russia, attributed to lapses in safety standards alongside deteriorating infrastructure.

It’s worth recalling a similar incident from August of the prior year; an explosion followed by a blaze at a service station situated in the suburbs of Makhachkala, Dagestan’s capital, resulted in a staggering 37 lives lost and left 119 individuals injured.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring