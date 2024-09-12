15 Killed and 20 Wounded in Resumed Clan Violence in Mudug

Mogadishu (AX) — In a tragic turn of events early Tuesday, at least 15 people lost their lives and over 20 sustained injuries due to renewed clan hostilities in Buq village near Towfiiq in Somalia’s Mudug region, local sources confirmed.

The violent outbreak, which unfolded at dawn, saw armed factions from two feuding clans clash once again. Despite numerous peace efforts in recent months, tensions have flared repeatedly, frustrating community elders who have endeavored to mediate.

The skirmish lasted several hours, and the atmosphere remains taut. Both groups have entrenched their positions, defying calls for peace. Elders are now urging the Galmudug regional administration to intervene to prevent further bloodshed.

This incident is the latest in a series of violent eruptions in the Mudug and neighboring Galgaduud regions, where clan rivalries have intensified. Multiple peace agreements have been attempted but have consistently faltered. Analysts attribute the persistent unrest to deep-rooted historical animosities, sporadic government control, and fierce competition for resources.

The ongoing conflict has caused widespread displacement and numerous casualties, raising alarms among local officials and humanitarian groups about the deteriorating humanitarian crisis.