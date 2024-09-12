Somalia

15 Killed and 20 Wounded in Resumed Clan Violence in Mudug

avatar of axadleBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) — In a tragic turn of events early Tuesday, at least 15 people lost their lives and over 20 sustained injuries due to renewed clan hostilities in Buq village near Towfiiq in Somalia’s Mudug region, local sources confirmed.

The violent outbreak, which unfolded at dawn, saw armed factions from two feuding clans clash once again. Despite numerous peace efforts in recent months, tensions have flared repeatedly, frustrating community elders who have endeavored to mediate.

Related Posts

Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty in $250M Fraud, Marks 45th Conviction

Teenager in Kenya’s Wajir Tragically Loses Life After Declining…

The skirmish lasted several hours, and the atmosphere remains taut. Both groups have entrenched their positions, defying calls for peace. Elders are now urging the Galmudug regional administration to intervene to prevent further bloodshed.

This incident is the latest in a series of violent eruptions in the Mudug and neighboring Galgaduud regions, where clan rivalries have intensified. Multiple peace agreements have been attempted but have consistently faltered. Analysts attribute the persistent unrest to deep-rooted historical animosities, sporadic government control, and fierce competition for resources.

The ongoing conflict has caused widespread displacement and numerous casualties, raising alarms among local officials and humanitarian groups about the deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

avatar of axadle
axadle 21972 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More