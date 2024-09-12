Somalia’s ISIS Branch Finances Activities Through Gold Exports, Accumulating Up to $6 Million

ISIS Somalia Branch Bolsters Operations with Gold Sales, Reeling in Up to $6 Million

AXADLE, Somalia — Nestled in the rugged northeastern Bari region, the Islamic State’s Somalia faction has found a lucrative gig — hawking locally mined gold, according to various accounts.

Since 2022, these golden ventures have lined the group’s coffers to the tune of an estimated $6 million, the International Crisis Group reports.

The gold trade orchestrated by ISIS-Somalia shines a light on not just their economic maneuvers but also their tenacity and operational prowess in Northeastern State’s hardscrabble landscapes.

Though dwarfed by other regional terror outfits like al-Shabaab, ISIS-Somalia’s foray into the gold market emphasizes their key role in the broader Islamic State funds pipeline, aiding operations far beyond Africa’s shores.

This stream of revenue has raised eyebrows among global analysts and local governments, leading to louder calls for beefed-up counter-terrorism tactics that target not only military threats but the financial root systems fueling these groups.

Both U.S. and local troops have been on the grind to curtail these money-making operations. However, the rocky terrain and intricate local politics pile on the difficulties.

This scenario highlights a bigger dilemma in tackling terror in Somalia. Income from mineral loot fuels insurgencies, muddying the waters of peace and stability efforts in the area.

