Nugal Farmers Face Devastating Loss as Shifting Sands Swallow Crops

The Struggles of Farmers in Northeastern State’s Nugal Region

In the heart of Central Somalia, a pervasive threat looms over the livelihoods of farmers in the Godobjiran community. Local volunteers tirelessly work to clear the sand that has blocked their roads. But beneath the surface of this natural disaster lies a story of grit, perseverance, and profound loss.

Across the shifting sand dunes of Northeastern State’s Nugal region, Mohamed Shire Adan stands at the epicenter of an environmental calamity. His three-hectare farm, once a bastion of prosperity, was buried under metre-high drifts of sand, crushed by the dual forces of relentless drought and a stark loss of vegetation. Mohamed, who began cultivating crops in 2017, had nurtured hopes of a fruitful harvest this year. He envisioned selling beans and watermelons wholesale in Garowe and Galkayo come June, anticipating an income of at least $3,000 to support his family. Instead, as the days passed, his dreams were metaphorically and literally buried.

“The farm my family relied upon is now lost in a sea of sand. We struggle to eat once or twice a day,” he lamented, his voice tinged with despair.

Once bustling with food and life, Mohamed’s household now echoes emptiness. “We cooked three meals a day when we had our crops. The children were enrolled in school, learning and playing,” he continued, “but I’ve had to halt their formal education due to our financial strain. Thankfully, a Koranic teacher is still guiding them, and I hope to arrange payment for his services.”

It’s remarkable how quickly life can shift. In February, with a gleam of optimism, Mohamed borrowed $1,200 from local traders, confident that an abundant harvest would allow him to clear his debts. But those creditors now demand repayment, oblivious to the fact that the field once bursting with life is now an expanse of sand.

“I feel overwhelmed by the losses—not just on my farm but also the growing debt from shops and the obligations tying me down. It’s surreal,” he expressed, revealing a vulnerability that resonates deeply. “It’s the largest loss I’ve ever faced, and all because of sand.”

The progression of the sand, pushed by coastal winds, has been slow yet relentless over the past three years. This year, however, it accelerated significantly, fueled by a drought that left the landscape stripped of the grass and shrubs that once held the soil in place. This grim situation is further compounded by community efforts since 2023 aimed at planting windbreaks and erecting sand-net barriers, which have regrettably fallen short.

Diriye Abdirahman Ahmed, another local farmer, articulates an equally painful narrative. Once thriving on his two-hectare farm, his family now clings to survival on meager portions. “We manage to cook only once a day now, subsisting on dwindling supplies of rice flour and sugar donated by relatives,” he reflects solemnly. “Our life has turned upside down. We relied on this land, but now it’s a waste.”

Diriye invested $800 into his farm, naively optimistic that he would not only recoup his expenses but also secure a decent profit. “In the past, we would make up to $3,000 selling our produce in Garowe and Galkayo. That money not only fed our family but also helped us reinvest in our land.” Yet today, he finds himself deep in debt—$230 to shopkeepers who now refuse him credit.

Adan Jama Qasaal, chairman of the local farmers’ cooperative, confirms the severity of the crisis. “Every farm in Godobjiran, covering about 10 square kilometers, is engulfed by sand. This catastrophic situation has affected 38 households, each averaging 12 members. We desperately need a bulldozer to clear the sand and open the valleys again.”

It’s astonishing to think that even in a community of dedicated and hardworking individuals, there exists an insurmountable barrier: financial resources. “We’ve reached out to regional and district authorities, but despite their awareness of our plight, we haven’t witnessed any concrete action from Northeastern State,” Adan adds, a hint of frustration evident in his tone.

The cooperative formally appealed to the Northeastern State Ministry of Agriculture back in June, seeking both heavy machinery and support for extensive reforestation efforts. Yet, silence followed their inquiry, as if the echoes of their desperation evaporated into thin air.

Environmental officers stress the heartbreaking reality that this crisis stem from deeper issues: desertification induced by climate change, overgrazing, and deforestation. “When vegetation dies or is removed, the exposed soil becomes prey to the wind, allowing sand to overtake once-thriving fields and irrigation channels,” they explain.

In the face of adversity, as Mohamed, Diriye, and others rally together, we must ask ourselves: how can we contribute to their resilience? It’s more than a story of loss; it’s a testament to human endurance and the collective hope for recovery amidst despair.

In times like these, one wonders if we can learn something vital about reliance, community spirit, and the delicate balance between humanity and nature. After all, every grain of sand that sits buried beneath the weight of dreams lost is also a testament to the strength of those who continue to fight.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring