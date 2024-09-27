Somali-Canadian Rapper K’naan Faces Allegations of Sexual Assault

Montreal (AFP) – Somali-Canadian artist K’naan, recognized globally for his smash hit “Wavin’ Flag,” which became synonymous with the 2010 FIFA World Cup, faces charges of sexual assault in Quebec City, as per local news outlets.

The 47-year-old musician, born Keinan Abdi Warsame, is accused of assaulting a woman in her 20s back in July 2010, during his stay in Quebec City for a music festival.

The alleged incident was reported to the police in May 2022.

His legal team entered a not-guilty plea during Thursday’s court session, though K’naan was not in attendance.

A preliminary hearing is slated for April 2025.

K’naan was born in Mogadishu in 1978. At 13, amid the turmoil of Somalia, he moved to Toronto, where hip-hop became his tool for mastering English. Currently, he resides in New York City.

Back in 1999, his censure of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees caught the attention of Senegalese icon Youssou N’Dour, who invited him to collaborate on an album, kick-starting his career.

“Wavin’ Flag” – a song reflecting Somalia’s resilience – was part of K’naan’s 2009 album “Troubadour.”

In the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, it was re-released as a charity single, featuring Canadian artists like Justin Bieber and Drake.

Coca-Cola later adopted an upbeat remix of the track as a theme for the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa.

After a hiatus post-“Troubadour,” K’naan re-emerged in 2023 with new tracks, earning a special merit award for best song for social change from the Recording Academy.

This month also marked his directorial debut with “Mother Mother” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Recently, the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada honored K’naan with an award for the extraordinary global cultural impact of “Wavin’ Flag.”