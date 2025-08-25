Mayonnaise, when it is at home, has only a few ingredients: oil, lemon, eggs, mustard and vinegar is often used to whip up this popular taste. But most people only buy shelf -stable mayonnaise from the store and keep it in the fridge. Although there are many better for you and pure Mayos available on the shelves, there are still some articles containing preservatives, additives, sweeteners and other unhealthy ingredients. Here are six of the unhealthy mayonnaise brands in your refrigerator right now.

Miracle whip

Kraftheinz insists Miracle whip is not A Mayo but a band, thank you very much, but for decades, customers have seen it as a Mayo option or almost-Mayo. Miracle whip light Described by the company as an “mayo-like dressing” and contains a wash list with ultra-tagged ingredients including artificial sweeteners, thickening agents, corn syrup with high fructose and more.

Hellmann’s real mayonnaise

Hellmann’s real mayonnaise, such as power, contains soybean oil (to be fair most of the popular mayoes use either soybeans or rapeseed). Soybean oil contains a lot of omega-6 fats, which can have negative effects on health when consumed in abundance, says health experts.

McCormick mayonnaise

McCormick mayonnaise Contains soybean oil and added sugar, both red flag ingredients in mayonnaise. Addium additives (a chemical preservative) also point to a very over -treated product that should be enjoyed responsibly.

Marsh

Marsh Also uses soybean oil as the main ingredient in its mayonnaise. Cage -free eggs are a positive ingredient here, but otherwise this, like many other popular Mayo, is an ultrafic product that contains ingredients such as calcium discosting. It is actually better than the “healthier” power options, believe it or not.

Plant Perfect

While recognizing that anyone trying to make a vegan mayonnaise has an upward fight, the plant perfectly Vegan mayonnaise is not a healthy product. This Mayo is made with ingredients such as rapeseed oil, modified cornstarch, soy powder and xanthan gum. A good reminder that vegan does not always translate to healthy.

Power reduced fat mayonnaise with olive oil

Power reduced fat Mayonnaise with olive oil is somehow packed with more additives than the usual power mayo. Benefits: Cage -free eggs and olive oil. Disadvantages: There are not only olive oil in this mayonnaise but also soybean oil and rapeseed oil, plus modified food starch.

