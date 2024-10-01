Israel Launches Ground Operations Against Hezbollah Positions in Lebanon

The situation in Israel has escalated dramatically, as fierce battles have ignited with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. This uptick in violence comes on the heels of Israeli paratroopers, commandos, and armored units initiating raids during a fresh ground offensive.

In the backdrop of this military action, Israel has unleashed a barrage of airstrikes that wreaked havoc on the leadership structure of Hezbollah, marking a significant blow with the assassination of chief Hassan Nasrallah just last week in Beirut.

According to the Israeli military, operations in Lebanon commenced late last night, featuring the elite 98th division. This division had been re-stationed to the northern front two weeks prior, after engaging Hamas in Gaza for several months.

Israeli forces reported that their air power and artillery were in support of troops conducting what they termed “limited, localized, and targeted ground raids” aimed at Hezbollah in various southern Lebanese villages that they deemed posed “an immediate threat to communities in northern Israel.”

“Hezbollah has transformed adjacent Lebanese villages into military outposts, strategically poised for potential assaults on Israel,” remarked military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Local reports indicate that residents in southern Lebanon have been fleeing as Israeli attacks grow perilously close. On-the-ground sources informed Reuters that many sought safety amidst the chaos.

Following directives from political leaders, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have embarked upon pinpointed ground raids aimed at Hezbollah targets and their infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These operations are based upon specific intelligence and focus on village settings…

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 30, 2024

During a recent assembly with UN representatives and ambassadors from donor nations, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed grave concerns, indicating Lebanon stands at a critical juncture in its history. He called for a collective appeal for over $400 million (€360 million) in humanitarian aid due to the escalating hostilities.

Two sources within Lebanese security disclosed to Reuters that Israeli forces had crossed the border overnight for reconnaissance and probing maneuvers. Additionally, Lebanese military units reportedly repositioned away from their front-line positions.

Live updates: Humanitarian crisis deepens in Lebanon – Red Cross

In a declaration today, Hezbollah stated it had initiated rocket and artillery attacks against Israeli military positions within Israeli territory.

Mohammad Afif, head of Hezbollah’s media office, countered that no Israeli ground forces had penetrated Lebanese soil. He cautioned that a barrage on Tel Aviv earlier was merely the onset of their military response.

Afif further noted in a written communication to Reuters that while Hezbollah had not yet engaged in “direct ground clashes” with Israeli troops, they are poised to do so if necessary.

Amidst these developments, Israel’s ambulance service reported that shrapnel from the ongoing missile strikes wounded one civilian in central Israel.

Israeli security personnel inspected the site impacted by a missile reportedly launched from Lebanon in central Israel.

Warnings were issued by the Israeli military discouraging civilian movement in vehicles from the area north of Lebanon’s Litani River to the southern region. They have previously stated a desire to eradicate Hezbollah’s presence south of the river.

Despite recent successes against Hezbollah, Israel is hinting at a comprehensive invasion of Lebanon, aiming to facilitate the safe return of thousands of Israelis who fled their homes due to the incessant barrage of Hezbollah rockets.

The stark reality of the conflict reveals that Israeli strikes have displaced approximately one million Lebanese, resulting in over 1,100 casualties, as reported by Lebanese officials. This looming ground invasion has incited both fear and ire within Lebanon.

“This time around, it’s not only Hezbollah; all of Lebanon is resolved to resist. We stand united against Israel for the horrific violence inflicted in Gaza and Lebanon,” asserted Abu Alaa, a resident of Sidon, a southern port city.

Amid these tensions, Iranian allies, ranging from Hezbollah to Yemen’s Houthis and armed groups in Iraq, have ramped up attacks in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza conflict. This has stoked fears that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war, potentially entangling both the U.S. and Iran.

On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Israeli military bases in Tel Aviv and Eilat, as announced by their military spokesperson Yahya Saree in a televised address.

Amidst escalating hostilities, the Lebanese Army issued a statement confirming their withdrawal as a standard repositioning of certain monitoring posts in southern Lebanon. Historically, Lebanon’s military has refrained from direct engagement in major conflicts with Israel and has not fired upon Israeli forces in the last year of unrest.

Residents in Aita al-Shaab, a border town in Lebanon, reported heavy shelling alongside the ominous sound of drones and helicopters overhead. Flares illuminated the night over Rmeish, a Lebanese border town, casting an eerie glow.

Israeli military footage showcased strikes targeting alleged Hezbollah missile installations near the airport in Beirut.

Early this morning, an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon targeted Mounir Maqdah, the commander of the Palestinian Fatah movement’s military faction, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. Details surrounding his fate remain uncertain.

This marked the first strike on Ain al-Hilweh, Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, since the outbreak of Hezbollah-Israel hostilities nearly a year ago. Israel has yet to comment on this specific attack.

Meanwhile, in Syria, an Israeli airstrike on Damascus resulted in three civilian fatalities and nine injuries, according to Syrian state media citing military sources. While Israel’s military has long targeted Iranian-associated sites in Syria, intensification of these strikes has occurred since Hamas launched a significant offensive against Israel’s southern territories on October 7, 2023.

Following the assault which claimed approximately 1,200 Israeli lives and led to around 250 hostages being taken, Israel reacted with a massive offensive against Hamas in Gaza. This response has obliterated much of the infrastructure in the Palestinian territory, displacing a large majority of its 2.3 million residents and resulting in over 41,300 Palestinian deaths, according to figures released by the Gaza health ministry.

Smoke billows from the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that struck a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel’s latest military operations in Lebanon are a continuation of their rigorous offensive, which involved setting off booby-trapped Hezbollah communication devices, persistent airstrikes, and the assassination of Nasrallah last week.

Intensified aerial bombardments have successfully eliminated several key figures within Hezbollah but have also taken a toll on civilians, resulting in about 1,000 lives lost and forcing over a million people to evacuate their homes, as per Lebanese governmental reports.

In just the past day, Israeli strikes have reportedly led to at least 95 deaths and 172 injuries across various southern Lebanese locales, the eastern Bekaa Valley, and parts of Beirut, according to early reports from Lebanon’s health ministry.

As these developments unfold, the White House and U.S. State Department have yet to provide a response concerning Israel’s military activities in Lebanon, although President Joe Biden advocated for a ceasefire just yesterday.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring