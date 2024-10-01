Top al-Shabaab Leader Defects to Join Somali Forces

Mogadishu (AX) — A weary Al-Shabaab leader, turned off by endless infighting within the faction, surrendered to Somali authorities. This surrender aligns with an uptick in militants abandoning the group lately. Qaasim Ahmed Duhul, known in the group as Suulal Ceyn, cited the government’s pardon and reintegration efforts as his motivation.

For eight arduous years, Duhul was embedded in Al-Shabaab’s ranks. With the help of clan elders in Masagawaa, he gave himself up to the 28th battalion of the 21st division. Speaking to journalists, Duhul disclosed that internal discord within Al-Shabaab had reached unbearable levels, compelling his departure. “I left because the issues within Al-Shabaab were intolerable,” Duhul stated bluntly.

Throughout his tenure, Duhul fought in numerous skirmishes across Somalia, but the inner turmoil finally urged him to defect. The Somali government’s strategy of offering amnesty and rehabilitation for ex-fighters played a crucial role in his decision. These programs aim to transition former combatants back into civilian life.

Thanks to the government’s escalated efforts, there’s been a noticeable spike in defections. Fighters like Duhul find solace in rehabilitation centers where they receive mental health support and job training. Praise for the government’s amnesty initiatives is growing, as more militants are lured by the promise of a new start, opting to abandon Al-Shabaab’s destructive path.

Military leaders attribute the declining influence of Al-Shabaab in pivotal areas to these rehabilitation and amnesty programs. “We are witnessing increased defections due to these measures,” a high-ranking military officer mentioned.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring