Indian police fire tear gas, baton charge exam protesters

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Police fired tear gas and charged protesters with batons in New Delhi today as crowds attempted to march on parliament, demanding the education minister step down over irregularities in major examinations.

Most of the demonstrators were young students, who scattered for safety when officers advanced and launched tear gas shells near Jantar Mantar in the Indian capital.

The protesters are calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged exam failures, including leaked question papers and technical glitches.

Thousands began arriving early today, braving steady monsoon drizzle and gathering behind police barricades in one of the capital’s largest demonstrations in five years.

Since its launch in May, the CJP has attracted millions of social media followers by channelling deep public frustration with the country’s education system and persistent unemployment.

“Is this a war zone? Why is the police resorting to tear gas assault on peaceful protesters?” CJP said in a post on X.

The movement is widely viewed as one of the most significant challenges facing Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he secured a third term in office in 2024.

Protesters scatter as police launch tear gas shells in New Delhi

Although the economy has expanded rapidly, millions of people in the world’s most populous country continue to struggle for stable, well-paid work, feeding growing discontent.

About 2.2 million aspiring medical students took a re-examination under tight security last month after an earlier test was cancelled because of a question paper leak that sparked nationwide outrage.

The controversy followed another scandal involving the online marking system used for exams taken by nearly two million secondary school students.

The CJP said two of its leaders met a senior minister today and delivered a letter detailing their demands after the government contacted them in the morning.

Internet access was suspended across parts of central New Delhi today, while police said the demonstration had not received official permission.

“Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Mr Modi made no reference to the protesters during a public address before parliament’s monsoon session began.

Mallikarjun Kharge, a senior figure in the opposition Congress party, raised the unrest in the upper house, however.

“Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away,” he said.

Opposition lawmakers also shouted slogans in the lower house, pressing for the education minister’s resignation and demanding justice for students.