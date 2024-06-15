Yamal Celebrates a Dream Debut as Spain Dominates Croatia in the Euros

At just 16 years old, Lamine Yamal marked his Euro 2024 debut as “a dream” following Spain’s decisive 3-0 victory over Croatia in their first Group B match on Saturday.

Kicking off his record-setting appearance at the young age of 16 years and 338 days, Yamal emerged as the youngest competitor ever in the European Championships. His outstanding play justified Luis de la Fuente’s confidence in him.

In a crucial move, Yamal’s precise cross was deflected into the net by Dani Carvajal, sealing Spain’s third goal. This came after Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz had already tilted the game in their favor.

Yamal’s contributions were on par with Pedri, each crafting three scoring opportunities. He also topped the chart with three crosses and matched Dani Olmo with three successful dribbles.

Post-match, Yamal reflected on the stellar performance: “We believe deeply in our abilities and aimed to put everything on the line since securing three points early can propel us forward in the stages.”

“Living this dream thrills me,” he added, relishing his European Championship playtime.

“The squad brims with confidence. Our next step is to tackle Italy with full force. Despite it being a single match, our strategy remains unchanged. The dedication over past months was evident today,” Yamal continued.

Spain now leads what is often cited as the most challenging group in the tournament, looking next to confront Italy and Albania.

Captain Morata, after opening the scoring, advanced to seven goals at European Championships, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo (14) and Michel Platini (9).

Despite leaving the field with a strained leg, Morati reassured supporters of his readiness for the upcoming clash against Italy, dismissing the injury as minor.

“Kicking off with such intensity was crucial,” Morata declared. He emphasized the importance of aggressive play from the start and his focus on recovery and the upcoming match.

Concerning his early exit from the game, he explained: “It was merely a knock, I just had to ease the load on my leg.”

“Subbing out was wise, allowing a teammate to contribute more effectively,” he concluded.