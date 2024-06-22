Ex-Livestock Herders Turn to Trucking in Central Somalia

File Photo

After spending 15 years as a pastoralist, Osman Mohamed Elmi has shifted gears and now works as a driver at the newly established port in Hobyo, located in central Somalia’s Mudug region.

He’s behind the wheel, transporting freshly imported vehicles from the port to their new owners in towns such as Adado, Guriel, Galkayo, and Dhusamareb.

Osman clocks in 25 days each month, pulling in $80-$120 per trip. This paycheck supports his family of 12, who previously struggled with food scarcity and the challenges of living in displacement camps.

“This life is a world apart from before. This job has brought benefits. I support myself, my family, and even help out friends and relatives,” he shared.

Leaving behind the unpredictability of pastoral life, Osman finds solace in this steady job. Droughts and water scarcity had plagued his past, wiping out all of his 200 goats.

Over the past couple of months, he’s seen a surge in customers seeking his services, enabling him and his family to enjoy three meals a day—a hope once out of reach.

At 35, Osman learned to drive from a relative about a year ago, trying to rebuild his life after losing valuable livestock to drought.

He’s thrilled to have seven of his children attending primary and middle school in Hobyo, paying $60 monthly for their education. Additionally, he’s managed to start paying off old debts incurred during previous hard times.

“My debts totaled $500 when I started. I repaid it bit by bit and finally cleared it,” he said.

Another ex-pastoralist, 40-year-old Ali Salad, embarked on a similar path, starting a driving job on 25 March that grants him a decent wage to support his wife and 10 children.

He makes six monthly trips to various towns in Galmudug state, delivering vehicles to businesspeople, earning $300-$400 depending on the route.

“I was nobody before, but now I’m well-known at Hobyo port. Folks from Abudwak and Guriel call me to deliver their cars, sending money directly to my phone,” Ali informed Radio Ergo.

Ali faced the calamity of losing 150 goats and 30 camels to severe drought in Wisil in 2021, forcing him to take up low-paying jobs, earning $10 at construction sites and relying on food credit to feed his family.

“Journeys to Galkayo fetch $60-$70, and longer trips bring in $100-$120. I use my earnings for bills like electricity and save some, anticipating the possibility of future financial droughts. Shops still hound me to repay old loans,” he explained.

Osman Abdille Barkhadle, who works for Bararug—a company among four that import vehicles to Hobyo—mentioned the port has spawned many jobs since opening three years ago.

“We need competent drivers for these tasks, trustworthy folks. Recently we imported 400 trucks, each needing a dedicated driver,” Osman stated.

A drivers’ association in Hobyo revealed to Radio Ergo that around 200 former pastoralists have now found livelihood as drivers.