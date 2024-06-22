Herdman Advocates for Significant Overhauls in Toronto FC Strategy Ahead of Clash with New York Red Bulls

Amid a slump of five winless games, Toronto FC’s John Herdman is calling for drastic shifts in tactics as they prepare for their Saturday match against the New York Red Bulls.

Following a disheartening 2-1 loss to Nashville SC on Wednesday—marking their third loss in five games by late goals—Toronto’s position is precarious.

They now sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Red Bulls by seven points and clinging to a mere four-point lead over the playoff-excluded Philadelphia Union.

Herdman noted his team played well for 60 minutes against Nashville but lamented their last-30-minute performance: “It seems like old habits at TFC are resurfacing.”

“We falter, appearing uncertain and timid,” he continued. “We seem poised to score, yet equally likely to concede, which poses a real dilemma.”

Herdman also hinted at shared responsibility for the team’s woes, including the coaching staff, stating, “We’re enacting those changes.”

Contrastingly, the Red Bulls are soaring, positioned third and coming off a spirited 2-2 comeback against CF Montreal.

Sandro Schwarz, their head coach, praised his squad’s robust mentality post-match, emphasizing the importance of maintaining energy and adherence to their tactical principles to prosper.

KEY PLAYERS

New York Red Bulls – Dante Vanzeir

Vanzeir leads the Red Bulls with seven assists this season, a testament to his playmaking skills, only bettered in chances created by Emil Forsberg (29) and John Tolkin (27).

Toronto FC – Federico Bernardeschi

Bernardeschi has tallied 12 goals and assists in his last seven matches—an impressive run bested only by Sebastian Giovinco’s record in 2016.

GAME OUTLOOK: RED BULLS LIKELY TO DOMINATE

Toronto’s recent away form is bleak, with only one win in 29 outings, though they scraped points in their last two travels.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls have not tasted defeat in 11 consecutive home matches across all competitions—a robust streak not seen since their 16-game run in 2016.

They have decisively won their last six home encounters with Toronto, outscoring them 13-1.

CHANCES OF VICTORY

New York Red Bulls – 63.6%

Toronto FC – 17%

Draw – 19.4%