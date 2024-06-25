Rodriguez Aims Higher for Colombia Following Their Initial Copa America Victory

Colombia launched their Copa America endeavor with a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Paraguay in the Lone Star State, where James Rodriguez showcased stellar prowess.

Perched atop Group D following the initial clashes, Colombia saw its Crystal Palace pair, Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, strike true in Houston. Meanwhile, Brazil stumbled with a goalless draw against Costa Rica.

Ex-Real Madrid ace Rodriguez was pivotal, distributing two key assists. This feat marked him as the premier player to set up two goals in a Copa group-stage bout since Andre Carrillo in 2019 against Chile. With these assists, Rodriguez’s tally rises to 30 in 101 appearances for his country, including five in the Copa America.

Moreover, Rodriguez dominated in crafting opportunities, leading with three created chances and ten crosses. He also made significant contributions with 17 passes in the attacking third, ranking second in both touches and completed passes, just behind Davinson Sanchez.

This victory marked Colombia as one of the few CONMEBOL squads to chalk up nine consecutive wins across competitions, joining the ranks of Brazil, Argentina, and Peru.

Despite their win, Colombia faced stiff competition as Paraguay edged them out on shot count (12 to 11) and expected goals (0.82 xG to 0.63). These stats prompted Rodriguez to demand more from his team. “I’m delighted with our first test against tough Paraguay,” he shared post-match. “The second half could have been sharper, but it’s simpler to tweak strategies following a win.”

At NRG Stadium, awash in a yellow sea of Colombian supporters, Rodriguez expressed his admiration for the vibrant fan support. “It’s exhilarating to see such backing. We’ll take it step by step towards our goal.”

Looking ahead, Colombia is set to duel with Costa the Rica this Friday in Phoenix, followed by a showdown against Brazil next Tuesday at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.