Raphael Responds: A Fiery Rebuttal to Mbappé’s Critique of South American Soccer

Raphinha shot back at Kylian Mbappe after he claimed the Euros surpass the World Cup in difficulty. He reminded Mbappe of the French squad’s 2022 defeat.

Mbappe recently pointed out France’s long drought at the European Championships—24 years without a win—which he aims to end.

Mbappe argued, “The Euros offer a stern challenge, tougher than the World Cup. Competitors are familiar, and play styles are much alike. Even group rounds are testing.”

Brazil’s Raphinha took offense at the 25-year-old’s remarks, highlighting Argentina’s role in France’s recent World Cup loss.

“He tasted World Cup defeat at the hands of a South American side,” Raphinha noted before a Copa America press briefing.

The Barcelona flanker recalled Mbappe’s previous comments where he underestimated South America’s World Cup qualifying rounds and critiqued their playing level.

Raphinha challenged, “I’d like to see European squads tackle qualifiers on South American turfs. Then we’d really see if it’s as easy as he suggests.”

Brazil’s journey in the Copa America kicks off with a match against Costa Rica on June 24. France meets Austria at Euro 2024 starting Monday.