Kenyan Judge Tragically Killed in Police Shooting

Beyond the gunman, three cops took hits in the assault.

A Kenyan judge who got shot by a high-ranking police officer earlier this week has passed away, as confirmed by the nation’s top judge.

Chief Justice Martha K Koome announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti had “succumbed to her severe wounds.”

Ms. Kivuti was gunned down by an officer inside a Nairobi court on Thursday, after she revoked his wife’s bail because she skipped out.

The shooter, named Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, was later taken out by other police officers.

Three officers caught in the crossfire are currently on the mend.

“With profound sorrow, I announce that Hon. Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate of Makadara Law Courts, has succumbed to severe injuries sustained in an open gunfire attack in court,” said Justice Koome in a Saturday statement.

“The Judiciary family stands united through this harrowing period, urging empathy as we share our grief.”

The Star newspaper, citing a Nairobi Hospital source, reported that Ms. Kivuti succumbed to her injuries in the chest and leg on Friday night.

The Makadara Law Courts will remain shut until Monday.

The national police said on Thursday that Officer Kipruto, who led a station in Londiani, western Kenya, had been in the courtroom for “unknown reasons” during his wife’s trial. She stood accused of obtaining money “under false pretenses”.

The investigation into the events is ongoing.

Justice Koome stated it was evident Kipruto aimed to kill Ms. Kivuti.

The courtroom catastrophe has left Kenyans in shock.

Police are often blamed for extra-judicial killings but such an incident has never occurred inside a court.

The judiciary vowed to bolster security measures, ensuring that judicial staff and court-goers feel safe.

The Law Society of Kenya remarked that this troubling incident is part of a growing trend of threats and attacks against those in the legal profession.

“Legal disputes can stir strong emotions, and the dangers faced by judicial officers and lawyers must not be ignored.”

The society also committed to partnering with Justice Koome to “craft comprehensive protections for our justice system and its practitioners”.