Eriksen: Completely Immersed in the World of Football

Christian Eriksen shrugged off past woes, sparking Denmark’s charge at Euro 2024.

June 12 was a somber reminder of Eriksen’s frightening collapse during Euro 2020’s opener, which resulted from a cardiac arrest.

Miraculously revived by Copenhagen’s medics that day, Eriksen resumed his career by joining Brentford seven months later.

Poignantly, on Sunday in Stuttgart, the 32-year-old notched the first goal against Slovenia, marking his first Euro tournament goal.

Eriksen, now Denmark’s most venerable scorer at major tournaments, witnessed his team settle for a 1-1 draw after a deflected strike from Erik Janza.

When queried about the 2021 incident post-match, Eriksen expressed contentment, noting his new goal-scoring milestone at the Euros was forefront in his thoughts.

“This Euro tells a tale vastly different from the last,” he reflected. The myriad matches since then bolstered his confidence. “Playing again brought me sheer joy.”

Against Slovenia, Eriksen was a pivotal force, crafting seven scoring opportunities and launching 14 crosses.

Denmark now gears up to face England on Thursday.

