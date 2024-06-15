Italy Triumphs 2-1 Over Albania: Defending Champions Rally to Victorious Start Despite Historic Challenge in Group B Opener

The European champions, helmed by Luciano Spalletti, launched their title defense triumphantly as Italy edged past Albania in a nail-biting encounter at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.

The match began with a jolt as Nedim Bajrami netted the tournament’s quickest goal ever, merely 23 seconds post kickoff, sending shock waves through the Italian squad.

Italy quickly recovered, equalizing through Alessandro Bastoni’s conventional header before Nicolo Barella’s vicious strike restored the Azzurri’s lead, putting an abrupt end to Albania’s brief revelry during their first clash in Group B.

Post-break, Italy, the 2020 Euro titleholders, cruised comfortably matching Spain’s earlier 3-0 spanking of Croatia.

In front of a vigorous Albanian crowd, Bajrami’s early record-setter left the Azzurri reeling. However, Italy’s resilience shone through a blunder from Federico Dimarco led to Bajrami blasting the ball into the top right corner, bypassing a floundering Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Yet, Spalletti’s outfit swiftly staged a comeback, netting twice within six minutes.

A crafty corner from Lorenzo Pellegrini found Bastoni, who netted effortlessly, followed by Barella drilling a flawless volley from the area’s edge.

The tide nearly turned against Albania as Davide Frattesi’s clever lob clanged off the post, courtesy of Thomas Strakosha’s stellar save.

The second half commenced at a slower pace with Albania controlling the game but failing to capitalize, though Federico Chiesa did blast one narrowly over.

As the match neared conclusion, Donnarumma displayed heroics to preserve Italy’s slender lead against a close attempt by Rey Manaj, with the match ending controversially on a mistaken goal-kick call.

The Italian youth dazzles

Bajrami’s early strike marked a rare back-to-back concession by Italy in the Euros, last seen between June 2004 and 2008.

However, this initial setback was short-lived as Spalletti’s men, eyeing Spain’s record of consecutive Euro wins, retaliated robustly.

Bastoni celebrated his second goal for Italy, again on German turf, just before Barella secured his 10th international goal, firmly steering Italy back on track.

A youthful Italian squad showcased maturity beyond their years, rolling out their youngest Euro line-up since a 1988 clash with the Soviet Union.

Albanian woes continue against the Azzurri

Despite Bajrami’s historic goal marking Albania’s fastest and second-ever in the Euros, the team continued their losing streak against Italy, now extended to five defeats.

Looking ahead, Albania aims to overhaul their fortunes against Croatia, seeking to build on their lone Euros victory from 2016 against Romania.