De Rossi Seals Fresh Contract with Roma in Exciting Renewal Deal

Under the stewardship of club icon Daniele De Rossi, Roma secured a sixth-place finish during the 2023-24 season and has rewarded their coach with a fresh contract, ensuring his leadership until 2027.

Former midfield dynamo De Rossi, a mainstay at Roma for 18 seasons as a player, assumed the role of head coach in January, stepping in after Jose Mourinho’s tenure ended.

De Rossi, aged 40, navigated the team to a respectable position in Serie A and a commendable run in the Europa League, where they were halted by Bundesliga titans Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, Roma conveyed: “Post the Europa League quarter-finals second leg, the Friedkin Group signaled their intentions to retain De Rossi’s services.”

“These intentions materialized as a three-year agreement, fervently signed by De Rossi, continuing his deep-rooted connection with the squad. For him, Roma is more than just a team; it’s a calling,” the club stated.

Alongside cementing De Rossi’s extension, Roma also confirmed the departure of striker Andrea Belotti to Como, newly elevated to the top flight and helmed by coach Cesc Fabregas.