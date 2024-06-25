Somali Forces Take Command of Middle Shabelle Base: A Milestone in ATMIS Troop Withdrawal

ATMIS Sector Five honcho, Oscal Hatungimana, showered kudos on the tag-team effort of ATMIS forces, Somali troops, locals, and international allies in squaring off against the Al Shabaab insurgents. “This teamwork is key in chipping away Al Shabaab’s strength,” Hatungimana noted.

Ceel Eglow’s strategic outpost, helmed by ATMIS folks from Burundi since 2019, has been a linchpin in keeping the key supply routes between Mogadishu and Jowhar safe, aiding both military expeditions and humanitarian missions.

This stage of the drawdown ties neatly with United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2628 (2022), 2670 (2022), and 2710 (2023). These dictate that 4,000 ATMIS soldiers pack up by June’s end. The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) champions a staged pullout to avert a security vacuum and bolster Somalia’s defenses.

In the June 20 congregation, AUPSC threw its weight behind a fresh AU-led mission to back Somalia’s security handover once ATMIS wraps up in late 2024. This newbie mission aims to keep hammering away at Al Shabaab, uphold order, and bolster nation-building endeavors. The phased drawdown entails a 2,000-strong exit by June 2024’s end and another 2,000 by September’s close to preclude security voids.

The council flagged that ongoing skirmishes against Al Shabaab and the full roll-out of the drawdown might spawn security conundrums in Somalia and the broader region.

As ATMIS keeps dialing back strategically, Somali forces are on the hook to take the helm of security duties, ensuring the region’s peace and stability.