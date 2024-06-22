De la Fuente Asserts: Spain’s La Roja Yet to Make Their Mark at Euro 2024 Ahead of Critical Clash with Albania

Spain is set to wrap up their Group B crusade at Euro 2024, clashing with Albania in Dusseldorf. They aim to preserve their untainted tournament start.

Despite already cruising into the knockout stages, Spain’s mentor Luis de la Fuente holds that his squad has achieved zilch thus far. Observing from the sideline, he witnessed La Roja scrape past Italy with a single fortuitous goal, a miscue from Riccardo Calafiori that culminated Italia’s 10-match unbeaten saga.

The slender 1-0 victory marked the first trio of consecutive triumphs over Italy for Spain. It’s a déjà vu of their 2016 feat where they kicked off a Euros campaign clinching the first two matches without conceding.

Yet, De la Fuente emphasizes the journey for a third European Championship crown is long. Humility and caution are order of the day as they brace for Albania next Monday.

“The crown isn’t ours yet. Victories? Sure, we bagged a few. The vista ahead is promising, no doubt,” he remarked. “Still, the beautiful game can be harsh. We parade cautiously and with respect.”

Albania’s glimmer of hope flickered when Klaus Gjasula leveled the scores against Croatia, becoming only the second player to both score and concede in the same Euros bout. It marked a rare instance of Albania netting twice in a significant tournament duel. They’ll need their offensive mojo against Spain’s stout defense, which recently held Italy to a paltry four shots.

Albania’s head coach Sylvinho exudes optimism about overturning the odds against La Roja, promising a spirited tussle to prolong their spell in Germany. “Each point will be a battlefield,” assured Sylvinho. “Tough? Absolutely, but it’s moments like these we relish.”

KEY PLAYERS

Albania – Kristjan Asllani

Having spearheaded the national efforts with the most shots, passes, and activity in the offensive third during Albania’s initial encounters, Asllani awaits his breakthrough moment in goal contribution.

Spain – Nico Williams

Williams, the catalyst against Italy, matched a record last seen from Andres Iniesta in 2012. He’s prepared to make headlines once more.

FORECAST: SPAIN PREVAILS

La Roja, whose history boasts an unblemished record against Albania with 31 goals for and just three against, eyes maintaining their flawless start to potentially mirror their 2008 colossal success.

However, Albania, having opened the scoring in their prior matches, yet to turn those into wins, hope for a turnaround in fortunes.

CHANCES BY OPTA

Albania – 16.7%

Draw – 21.6%

Spain – 61.7%